TVS Ronin Long Term Review

The TVS Ronin has been my bike for the daily commute to and from work for a few months now.

Interestingly, it is the second motorcycle from TVS that I have lived with after the Raider 125 and it has certainly been quite an upgrade. Even without that reference, the Ronin feels a rung above in every respect and it brought an improved air of effortlessness into my everyday route with its powerful engine and easy riding dynamics.

It is smooth and comfortable to ride in the city and that undemanding character is evident on the highway too. The seat is well cushioned and adds adequate comfort to my daily grind. It is well balanced and gives me confidence while overtaking, the slick gear-shifts complementing the experience. Overall, it gives me a pleasant feeling and that makes me look forward to riding it every day.

Ridden: 11,120 km

Like: Power delivery, smooth shifts

Dislike: Brakes

Story: Apurva Ambep

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Long Term Review