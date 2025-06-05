Sudarshan Venu Appointed as Chairman of TVS Motor Company

Effective 25 August, 2025, Sudarshan Venu will be appointed as Chairman while also retaining his Managing Director position

There’s a bit of a reshuffling at TVS Motor Company, as The Board of Directors have unanimously named Sudarshan Venu as Chairman of the Company, taking over from Sir Ralf Speth, who has been Chairman over the last three years. Already serving and retaining his role as Managing Director, his stint as Chairman of TVS Motor Company will begin effective 25 August, 2025.

Even though current chairman, Sir Ralf Speth will step down at the close of the Annual General Meeting on 22 August, 2025, it won’t be the end of his journey at TVS Motor Company as The Board will be appointing him as Chief Mentor of the Company for a period of three years effective 23 August, 2025.

Commenting on the appointment, Sudarshan Venu said, “I am very thankful to the Board for giving me this singular opportunity. I am really honoured and excited for the future and look forward to their continued support. TVS has been built on our Chairman Emeritus’s commitment to customer centricity, quality and technology. As we look to the future we have to build on these values while capitalising on new opportunities and reimagining for the future. I am most grateful to him for his continued guidance.

Sir Ralf has been instrumental in challenging and mentoring us to expand more globally, onboard international talent, embrace newer processes, and invest in future products and technology. I look forward to his continued mentorship as our Chief Mentor. Importantly, TVS has grown due to the passion and energy of the entire team. I look forward to the continued partnership in our shared future.”