Suzuki Motorcycle India – 20 Years of Engaging Motorcycles

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited completes 20 years in India, but we have already been treated to a lifetime of unforgettable motorcycling moments and icons. Here is a look both back and forth.

What defines a legendary motorcycle brand? Immediate recognition? Unfiltered yet refined performance? Unwavering determination to the cause? There is much that comes to mind. And the Japanese always figure in that conversation.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) completes 20 years of start of production in India. The company began its journey as a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan back in February 2006. This was just a couple of years after the film Dhoom took India by storm, and it still beats strong in many hearts. The stars of that film were more than just famous actors; they included two motorcycles, both with four-cylinder hearts, the likes of which were never really seen en masse in India—the Suzuki Bandit 1200 and the iconic Hayabusa GSX-1300R. Whether one likes to admit it or not, that was a turning point for superbikes in India. And Suzuki enjoyed a front-row seat!

Suzuki Motorcycle India started with the robust, efficient, and well-engineered Zeus and Heat single-cylinder motorcycles. The Suzuki Access was next, becoming the first scooter in the line-up, followed by the larger and more powerful motorcycle, the GS150R, with lower-capacity models such as the Hayate arriving later. Steadily, Suzuki motorcycles earned a reputation for making bikes that were extremely well-engineered and fun to ride.

The Access 125, the first scooter from the Japanese brand, gave it a kickstart into a vast untapped market, becoming a leading 125-cc scooter in India. It became a popular family scooter owing to its high torque, stability, and smooth performance, along with incredible efficiency and enviable reliability. The Access laid the foundation of Suzuki’s scooter success story in India. Three generations have gone by since the Access first arrived in September 2007, and it has racked up the milestones consistently.

The introduction of the Gixxer in 2014 brought in the signature Suzuki DNA. The Gixxer series evolved with the SF taking sportiness to a new high, and there was more to come. The expansion into the 250-cc segment saw the incredible duo of Gixxer 250 and Gixxer 250 SF, both raising the game in terms of what a quarter-litre motorcycle should be like, with a balance, refinement, and quality that stood out immediately.

Yes, Suzuki Motorcycle India has some incredible bikes, but it also keeps the needs of every motorist in mind. Its growing scooter presence was augmented by the 125-cc Burgman Street maxi-scooter. Suzuki then brought in the new Avenis, a sporty street scooter targeted at the youth and the well-informed Gen-Z.

The adventure segment, meanwhile, was seeing growing interest, and Suzuki was quick to answer the prayers of those seeking credible adventure tourers. The introduction of the lighter and more affordable V-Strom SX 250 was a stroke of genius. It possessed all the character of a big adventure bike while being far easier on the pocket and a versatile crossover for all kinds of buyers—urban, sporty, and adventurous.

More recently, the all-new e-Access arrived as the first global electric two-wheeler from Suzuki. The e-Access is meant for mature riders who live in the present but have an eye on the future. Clean, quiet, and instantly quick, the e-Access is the next step on the path to the future.

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More big bikes followed the Hayabusa. The V-Strom 800 DE addressed the adventure touring segment eloquently, while the new GSX-8R raised the bar for street bikes, offering a genuine balance of power and excitement with everyday usability.

Suzuki Motorcycle is not one to rest on its laurels. The continuous improvement in products and technology, underlined by timely action with the introduction of fuel-injection in 2016, anti-lock braking system (ABS) in 2017, BS6 across the line-up in 2020, OBD2A and E20-compliance in 2023, OBD2B in 2025, and being amongst the first to introduce ABS in 125 cc scooters in 2026 ahead of regulations, with consistent model updates ensured the brand retained its advantage and strengthened its foothold in India. And the achievements underline the result of that effort.

In 2024, the Suzuki Gixxer Endurance Challenge saw a high-performance 24-hour endurance test held at NATRAX in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, specifically designed to test the durability of stock Gixxer motorcycles. The results saw the Gixxer SF 250 cover 3,259 km and the Gixxer SF 150 cover 2,802.3 km in a span of 24 hours, setting new Indian national records for maximum distance. These results underline how Suzuki motorcycles are extremely reliable; made to endure the grind, yet deliver a ride that feels effortlessly routine—day in and day out.

The V-Strom SX was an incredible machine and also found its place in the record books. In September 2024, it covered 780 kilometres, going over nine of Ladakh’s highest motorable passes, including Umling La, in just 18 hours. That set a national record in the India Book of Records, and also proved the V-Strom SX 250’s capability over exceptionally high-altitude and unforgiving terrain.

The Access also got into the record books, finding its place in the India Book of Records for being the fastest scooter ride from India’s lowest- to highest-altitude village—a journey comprising over 3,696 km in March 2025 that took 103 hours and 45 minutes.

Suzuki became amongst the most considered models for motorcycle and scooter buyers. Strong acceptance saw sales double in the last four years. This was possible through an ever-increasing network with 1,200+ touchpoints covering all states of India.

A key factor in this accomplishment was the Access; which had crossed 6 million units production by the end of 2024. More recently, Suzuki Motorcycle India passed 10 million unit production milestone in January 2026. Coincidentally, its 10 millionth unit just happened to be the new Access, and a top-spec Ride Connect Edition variant, nonetheless.

With new models and timely updates, Suzuki ensures its decisions make for a better future because it matters just as much as improving the present. And Suzuki Motorcycle India has been gearing up for a promising future.

With changing urban dynamics, the move to E85 fuel (a blend of 85 per cent ethanol and 15 per cent petrol) and a push for more pollution-free electric two-wheelers has seen a shift in priority. Suzuki Motorcycle introduced the E85-compliant Gixxer SF 250 FFV (flex-fuel variant. The Gixxer SF 250 FFV and e-Access were showcased at the Spectrum of Mobility showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It showed the multi-pathway approach to the challenges of carbon neutrality, with the all-new electric scooters and the flex-fuel motorcycle which address the need for sustainable transport.

On the manufacturing front, SMIPL’s plant in Gurugram, Haryana, stands as the primary facility for production all CBU and CKD models to cater to the demand of domestic and international markets. To further amp up the production for ever increasing market demand, now they have another production facility coming in Kharkhoda, Haryana. The 100-acre plant facility is set to commence operations in 2027 with an annual capacity of 7.5 lakh units.

Success comes to a brand that sticks to its values, and Suzuki has done exactly that. The corporate slogan By Your Side” is not just a tagline. It is something that envelopes customers, dealer partners, suppliers and employees, making the unmistakable Suzuki experience possible. Whatever the need and whenever it arises, Suzuki Motorcycle India promises to be right there by your side.

Thus, the focus has been on customer events over the past few years. Events on a grand scale pull crowds of fans, enthusiasts, and owners alike and bring together like-minded people who enjoy riding, are curious about how things work, and those who simply love motorcycling.

One such mega event is its flagship motorcycle fest ‘Suzuki Matsuri’. There have been five editions so far—Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Mumbai (again!)—with a cumulative 10,000 participants showing up to celebrate the spirit of motorcycling. Matsuri has led to the building of a community beyond borders and differences. The feeling of brotherhood, camaraderie and shared love for motorcycling forms a bond among two-wheeler riders across segments. It’s what riding bikes is all about.

In April 2026, Suzuki Matsuri witnessed the largest gathering of a single model at one location, with as many as 390 Burgman Street scooter owners showing up and filling the field. That was not all, either. There were 175 new Burgman Street scooters delivered in that single day. Both these achievements made it to both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.

All these events are curated keeping one focus in mind: the Suzuki experience. And from what we have experienced, once you experience a Suzuki motorcycle, there is no turning back.