Biggest Bullet in Royal Enfield’s Arsenal

When nostalgia hits like a bullet, there is a rush of memories because this is not just another Royal Enfield motorcycle; it is more than that

As a kid, I always looked at the Royal Enfield Bullet as the quintessential motorcycle that made you a man. In those days, a Bullet was mostly ridden by authoritative figures like policemen, Army officers, bureaucrats, and rich farmers. The motorcycle was associated with bravado and machismo because handling one was not a joke; it weighed a lot, even back then.

The same holds true for the new Royal Enfield Bullet 650. A motorcycle that no one really asked for, but we are glad that Royal Enfield made it, and they have done a pretty interesting job. To the average Gen-Z, the Bullet 650 is just another motorcycle based on Royal Enfield’s 650 platform, but ask a Millennial, or even a Boomer, and they would transport you to an era where the Bullet was not just another motorcycle.

Staying true to the design of the OG Bullet, Royal Enfield decided to follow the same formula with the Bullet 650. Thus, you have the classic lines and familiar elements like the headlamp cover with classic pilot lamps, an analogue speedometer, a small LCD to indicate fuel level, gear indicator, odometer, trip meter, clock, and other information. However, the old battery voltage indicator has been replaced with Royal Enfield’s Tripper pod, which looks out of place on a classic design but adds modern connectivity features, making it apt for today’s buyers. Apart from this modernity, the rest of the design stays true to the OG Bullet, like the fork cover, steel wheel hubs with a layer of chrome on them, a tear-drop tank with hand-painted pin stripes, metal side panels, an angular rear fender, chrome exhaust, and the iconic Bullet seat and handlebar.

At first glance, the design looks perfect, like a scaled-up Bullet, but look closer, and you will notice that the engine is slightly slanted forward, unlike the OG Bullet, which had its engine at a 90-degree angle. However, that was a single-cylinder motor, and this one is a parallel-twin. Saying it doesn’t look good would be nitpicking, because the overall form is still very much like that of a Bullet. Slanted or not, the 650-cc parallel-twin engine is one of the finest motors produced by Royal Enfield. It is one of the reasons I would recommend the Bullet 650 to someone looking to upgrade to a Royal Enfield 650. The 648-cc parallel-twin is the same unit found on the Classic 650, delivering 47 hp and 52.3 Nm. Even the gearbox is the same six-speed unit found on the Classic 650.

This engine has proved itself over the last nine years, and in the Bullet 650, it doesn’t disappoint. Of course, it doesn’t have the classic thump because it lacks the deep bass of the OG Bullet, but thanks to modern engineering, it is extremely refined and smooth in operation, which is a bonus in my book. The moment you settle into the comfortable and well-cushioned seat of the Bullet 650, you realise that the ergonomics are spot on. You sit upright in a commanding position. The wide handlebars give you the same old stance as the OG bullet, and the mid-positioned foot controls are in the right place. What I don’t like, though, is chrome switchgear that gleams in the sun. However, once on the move, you forget about it, as the smoothness of the engine and its refinement remind you that Royal Enfield has put a lot of work into making the 648-cc engine a piece of art. The 47 hp comes through linearly, without rushing all at once. This gives the Bullet 650 the ability to go at a leisurely pace in the city. Plus, the 52.3 Nm, which peaks at 5,650 rpm, makes itself apparent at low revs as there is enough punch. There is enough low and mid-range torque. You hardly have to wring the throttle to get out of any situation. And all of this is done smoothly without any vibrations creeping through the footpegs or the handlebars.

In the city, the Bullet 650 can cruise at 30 km/h in third gear without needing to shift down to overtake other vehicles, thanks to the abundant torque, which makes it extremely easy to ride. Of course, at 243 kilograms, it does feel heavy at very low speeds, but the chassis is so well balanced, and the weight distribution is so on point that you don’t feel intimidated by its weight. In fact, on the highway, this weight gives the Bullet 650 extreme stability, and then there is ample torque that gets it to triple-digit speeds without breaking a sweat. The Bullet 650 feels butter smooth in sixth gear at 90 km/h, with no vibrations, no loud engine noise, and no other indication that the engine is working hard; that is the excellence of Royal Enfield engineering.

Another area where the Bullet 650 will feel absolutely at home is high-speed handling. Despite weighing almost a quarter of a tonne, it can corner well thanks to the slightly firm suspension set-up, which makes it tractable in corners. The MRF tyres provide ample grip to give you the confidence to throttle out of corners without the worry of the rear stepping out.

Overall, the new Bullet 650 takes you back to the last century with its design, but its motor brings you back smoothly into the modern era. Plus, at Rs 3.65 lakh (ex-showroom), it is one of the best retro machines available in the market. It’s heavy, but the Bullet has always been known for its weight. And since it packs in so much nostalgia, its target audience, Millennials and Boomers, will certainly not mind it because they will be getting a motorcycle that takes them back to the good old days. It is, after all, a motorcycle with a purist design and a modern twist, just like its target audience. So, if you wish to relive the bygone era with extra power and oodles of torque, the Bullet 650 is an ideal, familiar option.