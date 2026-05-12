Royal Himalayan Odyssey registrations open

Royal Enfield has announced the 22nd edition of the iconic Himalayan Odyssey, celebrating 125 years of pure motorcycling with its biggest and most inclusive edition yet.

For the first time ever, the Himalayan Odyssey will feature four unique routes—Original Odyssey, Explore Circuit, Nubra Circuit, and the Kargil Circuit—each designed for different kinds of riders and experiences across Ladakh and the Himalayas.

The legendary 16-day Original Odyssey returns from 25 June to 10 July, while the more adventurous Explore format focuses on self-supported riding through tougher terrain. The Nubra and Kargil circuits promise a slower, culture-rich Himalayan experience starting from Leh.

Spanning over 2,200 km across some of the world’s highest motorable passes, the Himalayan Odyssey continues to be one of India’s most iconic motorcycle adventures. Registrations are now live on Royal Enfield’s official website.