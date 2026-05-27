Honda ADV160 Patented In India, Launch Soon?

Honda’s premium adventure scooter seems perfectly suited for Indian shores, now more than ever

Honda seems to be gearing up to bring the ADV160 adventure scooter to India, which the company has patented in the country, sparking fresh excitement among enthusiasts and signaling Honda’s possible entry into India’s growing premium scooter market.

Now, the ADV160 is already a strong seller in several Southeast Asian markets and is known for combining maxi-scooter comfort with rugged adventure-bike styling. Further, its sharp LED headlights, tall windscreen, muscular body panels, long-travel suspension, and upright ergonomics give it a distinctive road presence unlike conventional scooters currently sold in India.

Internationally, the ADV160 is powered by a 157-cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 16.2 hp and 14.7 Nm and paired with a CVT automatic. It also packs premium features such as ABS, traction control, proximity unlock and keyless ignition, a TFT console with smartphone connectivity, USB charging, and generous under-seat storage, putting it on a par with the more feature-rich occupants in its category.

Granted, a patent filing does not confirm an official launch, being that the brand had previously patented the WN7 electric bike and the Airblade maxi-scooter in the country, though there has been no updates since. However, Honda’s move comes at a time when Indian buyers are increasingly showing interest in sporty and lifestyle-oriented scooters. Besides, with models like the Aprilia SR 175, Yamaha Aerox 155, Hero Xoom 160, and TVS Ntorq 150 already having opened up demand for performance-focused scooters, the ADV160 could be exactly what Honda needs to come out of its “dependable, yet bland” stereotype.

If introduced, we expect the Honda ADV160 to be priced around Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as a premium urban-adventure offering aimed at young riders and touring enthusiasts alike.