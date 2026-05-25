Triumph Street Triple 765 RX Launched

The track-focused RX sports both visual and mechanical distinctinctions

Triumph has launched the Street Triple 765 RX in India at Rs 13.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The RX is essentially a limited-run variant of the Street Triple RS, but with some upgrades that make it better suited for the track.

Starting with the visual changes, the RX gets a distinct silver paint scheme, with “RX” logos on the top clamp, tank, and exhaust tip, as well as a red sub-frame–instead of the brushed silver on the RS variant–that is reminiscent of the “original” Daytona, the 675.

Next, the RX gets lower, clip-on handles instead of a one-piece handlebar as on other Street Triple models. Another major change on the RX is the RS’ Showa Big Piston USD fork replaced with an Ohlins NIX30 unit. This particular component is also seen on Triumph’s Street Triple 765 Moto2 edition model.

Besides these changes, though, the Triumph Street Triple RX is identical to the RS model, making an unchanged 120 hp and 80 nm from its 765-cc, liquid-cooled, in-line-triple engine. So with that in mind, the changes the RX gets don’t really make up for the nearly Rs 1 lakh premium it commands over the RS.

That said, the RX still makes up some brownie points over its rivals. That’s because though the Kawasaki Z900 is nearly Rs 3.8 lakh more affordable, it’s also nearly 24 kg heavier, makes five less horses, and doesn’t have an electronic suite that’s as diverse. Ditto the case with the Honda CB750 Hornet, which, though almost Rs 4.7 lakh cheaper, lacks a bit in terms of both performance (28 hp and 5 nm lower) and tech (no cornering ABS or Traction control, quickshifter optional only). At the other end of the spectrum is the Ducati Monster which, though making 13 Nm more torque, is still nine hp lower in terms of peak power, and is priced roughly the same (Rs 13.84 lakh, ex-showroom).

However, as mentioned, the Triumph Street Triple RX is a limited-edition model that will be on sale in India only till the end of 2026. So would you go for the RX, or the “normal” RS?