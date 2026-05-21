KTM 490 Adventure Spotted Testing

The test mule now looks closer to production-ready guise

The long-awaited KTM 490 Adventure has once again been seen testing, though this time in an almost complete guise. Positioned between the 390 Adventure (the 399-cc model, considering the global perspective) and KTM’s larger 790/890 Adventure range. Although camouflaged, the test mule’s adventure-bike styling with a tall windscreen, upright stance, and aggressive bodywork, seem in line with the current 390 Adventure’s design. Besides, KTM has hinted at the upcoming bike combining off-road agility and long-distance touring capability, courtesy its 21-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel, wrapped in dual-purpose tyres.

In terms of features, the 490 Adventure will sport a similar electronics suite as the 390. This includes a full-colour TFT display with smartphone connectivity and app-based navigation, multiple ride modes, cornering ABS with a switchable rear mode for off-road use, traction control, cruise control, and a bidirectional quickshifter.

The biggest talking point, however, is its parallel-twin engine. Though touted as “all-new”, it is essentially the 449-cc unit seen on CF Moto’s 450 range (the 450 SR supersport, 450 NK naked bike, and 450 MT adventure bike). Moreover, considering it’ll be built to adhere to the A2 license requirements, the power output will be around the 35-kW (47.6-hp) limit, a slight bump over the current 390’s 46-hp mark. There could be a more powerful version as well. Being a twin, the torque will be a little higher, potentially around 45 Nm, a significant jump over the 39 Nm that the 399-cc 390 makes. As a result, we expect the 490 to offer significantly improved power delivery and refinement throughout the rev range, as compared to the LC4c single-cylinder platform.

Now, as mentioned, the test mule seems almost ready, save for just the body panels. So, we expect KTM to showcase the 490 Adventure at EICMA 2026, with a global launch in the first half of 2027. Additionally, while the 490 platform could replace the 390 line-up globally, we believe both the bikes could co-exist, though there is also a chance that KTM may phase out the 399-cc models, transferring the “390” badge to the 349-cc models, with the 449-cc twins acting as an entry point to KTM’s twin-cylinder line-up.

In the Indian context, considering our taxes, the KTM 490 Adventure could retail for around Rs 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom). At launch, it will compete with the BMW F 450 GS, and the upcoming Aprilia Tuareg 457 and Royal Enfield Himalayan 750. And, finally, KTM will use this engine platform for future motorcycles as well, including the likes of the 490 Duke and RC 490, both of which have also been spied testing in the recent past, making them an important new addition to the brand’s overall line-up.

Image source: Motobob