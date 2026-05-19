150-cc Suzuki Burgman 15 Unveiled Overseas

The Suzuki Burgman 15 is the bigger sibling to the Burgman 125 already on sale here

Suzuki has introduced a larger-displacement Burgman scooter in Colombia. Called the Burgman 15, the new model is positioned above the existing Burgman Street (the same model on sale here) and packs a more modern, touring-oriented design along with an upgraded engine package.

Starting with the visuals, the Burgman 15’s LED headlight sports a central element, differentiating it from other offerings within the Burgman Line-up. Further, it boasts a “proper” maxi-scooter silhouette, with the central spine and floorboard-mounted fuel tank, 14-inch wheels (instead of the 12-inchers on the Burgman 125), and a larger stepped seat with spacious underseat storage.

The Burgman 15 doesn’t skimp on tech as well. On offer is a TFT instrument console (available only on the top-spec variant of the Burgman 125), with keyless ignition and underseat access. It gets Suzuki’s Engine Auto Stop-Start system (also seen on Indian offerings), and an apron-mounted cubby with a USB-C charging port. Moreover, it benefits from rider aids such as dual-channel ABS and Traction control.

In terms of engine and performance, the Burgman 15 makes 14.4 hp and 14.2 Nm, from its 149-cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine. This puts it squarely against the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160, and at a small advantage, on paper, over the TVS Ntorq 150 and Aprilia SR 175. That said, at a reported 145 kg kerb, the Burgman 15 may not have the upper hand outright.

And, finally, speaking from the Indian perspective, Suzuki’s entry into the 150-cc scooter space makes perfect sense, considering the market’s gradual shift beyond the 125-cc segment. Moreover, we reckon an asking price of Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom) or thereabouts would still make it quite a worthy pick for the average Indian buyer looking for a comfortable commuter with a dash of performance thrown in.