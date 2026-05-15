Motul Launch IPONE Lubricant Brand for Motorcycles in India

Motul India has launched its premium French lubricant brand IPONE in India.

Story: Salman Bargir

IPONE, pronounced “ee-pohn”, was founded in 1985 by Christian Roberty in France, where its products continue to be developed and formulated.

Inspired by Japanese culture, Roberty intentionally chose a name that sounds similar to “Ippon” – the highest-scoring winning move in the Japanese martial art of Judo. The decision reflected the dominance of Japanese motorcycles in the global market during that era.

The collection follows a simple single-colour hierarchy inspired by the belt progression system in Judo. Catering to everything from everyday commuting to competitive track use, the lineup is divided into four distinct tiers.

The entry-level Yellow Belt range, also known as the Standard range, is aimed at motorcycles and scooters used for daily commuting. Called the M4 Scoot, the mineral-based 10W-30 engine oil is priced at ₹550 for an 800 ml pack, positioning it as an accessible option for everyday riders.

Positioned above it is the Green Belt, also known as the Advanced Range, developed for riders seeking improved performance. The lineup includes the R4000, a 15W-50 semi-synthetic formulation priced at ₹700 for a one-litre pack.

Further up the hierarchy is the Blue Belt or Sport Range, featuring the fully synthetic Katana engine oil with a 10W-50 viscosity grade. Positioned as one of the brand’s flagship offerings, it is designed to deliver a significantly higher level of performance and is priced at ₹1,225 for a one-litre pack.

At the top sits the Black Belt or Racing Range, headlined by another flagship formulation called Shogun. Priced at ₹1,550 for a one-litre pack, the 10W-40 fully synthetic oil is engineered for high-performance track racing applications and is currently used in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

While “Shogun” — meaning “barbarian-subduing commander-in-chief” — referred to the hereditary military dictators and de facto rulers of Japan from 1192 to 1867, the “Katana” was the iconic single-edged long sword traditionally wielded by samurai warriors.

In addition to the colour-coded hierarchy and nomenclature, the packaging also features illustrations of motorcycles styled in Japan’s famed Manga art form.

Currently, IPONE products sold in India are imported from France and Vietnam. However, parent company Motul has stated that local production could be considered in the future if demand justifies it.

Speaking at the launch, Nagendra Pai, CEO, Motul India and South Asia noted, “Motul has built its global authority on the science of performance lubricants – premium and synthetic alone account for a quarter of our sales, and that foundation is non-negotiable. As a leading player in the category, we see a strong shift towards younger riders who are passionate about adventure riding, off-roading, and performance-led experiences. IPONE launch sits at the intersection of two things we are deeply committed to: bringing the best lubrication technology to market, and premiumization that is meaningful, not cosmetic. To support this, Motul’s distribution network – both online and offline – is stronger than it has ever been, giving IPONE the reach to meet these riders wherever they are.”

Alongside the lubricant range, the brand also launched a helmet maintenance kit, chain cleaning spray and chain lubricants available in white, red and blue colour lubes. The products will be introduced across Motul’s six core and fourteen key markets, with digital campaigns expected to play a central role in building awareness among target audiences.