2026 Keeway V302C Bobber Launched

The updated Keeway Bobber also gets a bright new colourway.

Keeway has launched the 2026 iteration of its V302C bobber at Rs 4.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The V302C is available in a single variant and three colourways: Glossy Red, Glossy Black, and the new Glossy Yellow, which replaces the earlier Glossy Grey.

Other than the visual update, though, the 2026 Keeway V302C is identical to its predecessor. It is powered by the same 298-cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine, producing a peak 29.5 hp and 26.5 Nm. A unique feature of this bike, though, is that it has a belt final drive, instead of a conventional chain which, the brand claims, means a smoother and relatively quieter ride, as well as no hassle with regards to regular maintenance and adjustment.

Originally a Hungarian brand founded in 1999, Keeway was soon picked up by China’s Qianjiang Group (which also owns Benelli). Moreover, Keeway is a relatively new player in the Indian market, with Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) running its India operations. The brand made its entry in our markets in 2022, with the duo of scooters–the Vieste 300 and Sixties 300i– with the V302C following them. Moreover, the brand’s line-up now also includes the SR250 and SR125 motorcycles.

As the only small-capacity V-twin-engined motorcycle in India, the Keeway V302C can be considered a niche offering, as all other small-to-mid-capacity twin-cylinder motorcycles on sale today have a parallel-twin engine. Besides, despite its high price, the V302C has a very limited list of features, with dual-channel ABS and an LED instrument console being the only tech on offer. And finally, considering Keeway’s limited dealership support, most riders looking for a twin-cylinder cruiser or bobber would rather prefer the Royal Enfield Super Meteor or Shotgun 650.