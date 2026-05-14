Triumph Motorcycles to Host Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Globally on 17th May 2026 

Keeping up with tradition, Triumph motorcycles will be hosting the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Story: Salman Bargir

The 15th edition of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) will take place across more than 100 countries, including India, on May 17, 2026. Now in its 13th year in India, the event is expected to witness massive participation, with over one lakh Triumph Motorcycles owners anticipated to join the ride across the country.

Founded in Sydney by Mark Hawwa in 2012, the DGR aims to raise funds and spread awareness for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research.

While Triumph Motorcycles has been the official partner of the event since 2014, the ride has united over half a million participants globally and contributed more than US$ 55 million towards men’s health initiatives since its inception.

Breaking conventional biker stereotypes, participants ride in dapper formal attire inspired by an image of a sharply dressed gentleman astride a classic motorcycle – the very idea that sparked the creation of the event.

In India, the ride is expected to take place across more than 50 cities. In Mumbai, the gathering point will be Starbucks, Fort, while riders in Pune will assemble at Kairos restaurant.

Rewards for top fundraisers include limited-edition Triumph Bonneville T120 motorcycles, classic riding gear and other exclusive merchandise.

Speaking on the announcement, Manik Nangia, President, Pro-Biking, Bajaj Auto, said, “The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is more than just a ride, it is a global movement that brings together motorcyclists for a meaningful cause. This year is particularly special for us as we celebrate crossing one lakh Triumph motorcycles on Indian roads. Our growing community reflects a shared passion for motorcycling and purpose. As always, Triumph is loved by those who know the difference, and DGR perfectly embodies that spirit. We invite riders across India to join us, ride in style and contribute to a cause that truly matters.”

Although supported by Triumph Motorcycles, the event is open to riders of all brands of classic and modern-classic motorcycles. What began as a niche themed ride is now a global movement that blends classic motorcycling culture with a strong cause-led narrative.

For more details, interested participants can register through DGR’s official website.

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