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Oben Electric launched the Oben Rorr Evo

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Introductory price starts at ₹ 1 lakh (ex-showroom)

Oben Electric has launched the Oben Rorr Evo at an introductory price of ₹ 1 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers, after which it will be priced at ₹ 1.25 lakh.

The Rorr Evo is powered by a 9-kW motor and offers a claimed top speed of 110 km/h. It gets a 3.4-kWh LFP battery pack with an IDC range of 180 km. Oben claim the Rorr Evo can do 0-40 km/h in just 3 seconds.

Key highlights include five-inch TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation and call alerts; longest-in-the-segment seat and a seat height of 780 mm. The motorcycle also features five riding modes—Eco, City, Havoc, Reverse and Smart IQ, an AI-based mode that adapts performance and range based on riding patterns.

The electric motorcycle features dual disc brakes, telescopic fork at the front and a seven-step adjustable monoshock at the rear.

The Oben Rorr Evo is available in four colour options – Pulse Red, Neutron Blue, Photon White and Magnetic black. The bookings are open and the deliveries start from June 2026.

a.mahajan@nextgenpublishing.net'

Anvay Mahajan – who has written posts on Bike India.

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