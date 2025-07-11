KTM 390 Adventure X Updated With More Electronics

The updated KTM 390 Adventure X has been launched at Rs 3.03 lakh (ex-showroom) with the Adventure S’ electronics package.

The KTM 390 Adventure X is the more road-focused of the two 390 Adventures, however at launch it also missed out on a lot of the electronics which the more expensive 390 Adventure S gets.

I own a 390 Adventure S, and so I did miss having some features that my bike has while riding the X extensively last month. The good news now is that KTM have fixed just that by launching the updated 390 Adventure X with a significantly improved electronics suite.

In addition to its existing feature set, the updated X now gets cruise control, cornering ABS, riding modes, and traction control. The aggressive ‘off-road’ throttle map is something I felt the absence of on the road-focused Adventure X, so I’m quite looking forward to riding the updated bike with the option of dialling up its performance.

Cruise control being present on the more touring oriented bike also makes a lot of sense, which is certainly something new customers will appreciate. As for people who have already bought 390 Adventure Xs, KTM haven’t announced any exchange offer of any kind as of now, so for those people, this is certainly a case of unfortunate timing.

The pre-update KTM 390 Adventure X was available for an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.91 lakh, whereas this updated version costs Rs 3.03 lakh (ex-showroom). In my opinion, the additional Rs 12,000 is an extremely fair price to pay for the host of additional features you get.

