KTM 390 Enduro R International Spec Launched

KTM have launched the international-spec 390 Enduro R with more suspension travel, increased ground clearance, and a taller seat height at Rs 3.54 lakh (ex-showroom)

The launch of the KTM 390 Enduro R a short while back caused quite a bit of controversy, since despite having the same name as the bike sold overseas, it used the suspension set-up from the 390 Adventure S, which meant it had 200/205 mm suspension travel at the front and rear respectively i.e. lower than the export bike. While many people felt this set-up to be more than satisfactory for the bike, others were outraged that KTM brought a lower-spec bike to India. How many of the people objecting are genuine off-road enthusiasts who can utilize the extra suspension, and how many are purely keyboard warriors, is a separate topic altogether.

However, the resultant effect was KTM stating that the international / export spec bike would come to our shores, and now, it has. This version of the Enduro R is specced up to give the rider the full intended off-roader experience. It gets higher-specification suspension with 230-mm travel at both the front and rear, which has also resulted in higher ground clearance and seat-height figures of 277 mm and 895 mm respectively. All other specs remain the same. The India-spec Enduro R will continue to remain on sale and will still be a logical purchase for a lot of people, but for the select few who have the skill sets to exploit the more hardcore suspension, this international spec version of the bike should be more than welcome.

Whereas the India-spec Enduro R costs Rs 3.38 lakh (ex-showroom), the international-spec bike costs Rs 15,000 more at Rs 3.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

