CRA Motorsports Launch Student Moto Tech Challenge 2026

The Student Moto Tech Challenge 2026 by CRA Motorsports is a first-of-its-kind technical showdown for engineering colleges, with registrations opening on the 23rd of June.

The Student Moto Tech Challenge 2026 is India’s first international-level motorsport engineering competition dedicated exclusively to two-wheeler technologies. CRA Motorsports will host the event at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore from the 10th to the 12th of February 2026.

Engineering colleges from all over the world are permitted to register one official team comprising of currently enrolled undergraduate students.

SMTC (Student Moto Tech Challenge) will have a multi-phase structure, from virtual certification modules designed to equip students with core concepts, to onsite technical bootcamps, and finally trackside engineering challenges.

The onsite technical bootcamps will be in-person sessions led by global motorsport professionals, and will offer valuable insights into two-wheeler design, data analysis, and team strategy. During phase three, ie the competitive evaluations at Kari Motor Speedway, teams will be tested on technical innovation, vehicle performance, documentation, and race strategy. Judging parameters during the same will include pit stop management, a drag run, as well as time trial and team management challenges.

The team that wins, ie the team that scores the highest across all sub-events, will earn a trophy and certificate as well as an international internship opportunity in Malaysia with CRA Motorsports. Runner-up teams will also receive recognition via various awards and prizes. Top scorers in each respective vertical of the competition will also receive best-in-category honours.

