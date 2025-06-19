Ultraviolette Expands To Europe

The Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet will now be available across 10 European markets

Ultraviolette have taken a big step towards expansion as they’ve made their way to the European market. The Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet are now available across Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland and the UK.

The introductory prices are € 8,990 (MACH 2) and € 9,290 (SuperStreet) respectively which amounts to approximately Rs 8.93 lakh and Rs 9.22 lakh respectively. Do note, these introductory prices aren’t forever as they will remain effective for all bookings made till 31 July, 2025. After this, prices will rise to € 9,990 and € 10,390 respectively (approximately Rs 9.93 lakh and Rs 10.33 lakh).

Both the Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2 and SuperStreet share an electric motor which puts out 30 kW (40 hp) and 100 Nm, juiced by a 10.3-kWh battery pack in the Recon version. This is enough for a claimed top speed of 155 km/h and a range of up to 323 km (IDC claimed). The standard variant gets a smaller 7.1-kWh battery, enough for a claimed range of 211 km on a single charge.

What differentiates the two F77s is the Mach 2 getting clip-ons to help maintain its sporty stance and a more aggressive posture, with the SuperStreet getting a more relaxed riding triangle with an upright handlebar— more suited for comfort and everyday commutes.

These e-bikes will be built in Bengaluru and then be shipped as fully finished products. How will it fare in the European market? Only time will tell, but with the performance on tap, it could have the potential to make a splash over there.