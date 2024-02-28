Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Long Term Review

About two months after its launch, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan won the coveted Indian Motorcycle of the Year (IMOTY) 2024 award. It became instantly evident that this is a motorcycle that has many surprises in store and we look forward to discovering all of them now that it has joined our long-term garage.

The Hanle Black paint scheme is the most expensive of the lot and, undoubtedly, the most handsome choice, too, because those golden wheels feature in every conversation someone has struck up about the motorcycle. The new instrument cluster is also a topic that has received mixed reactions from people. While there are those who prefer the conventional dials, some others also agree that the navigation feature does have its uses.

The motorcycle arrived with a few kilometres on the odometer and we have run it in diligently. The first service was due at 450 kilometres and that went well. Kings Auto at Baner, Pune, did it quickly and we expect to see them next at 4,900 km.

Despite its size, the Himalayan has not been difficult to ride within the city and the only time I am reminded of its heft is while trying to move it around. Long rides and exploring new trails are naturally among the things I have planned for this motorcycle. It would be great if Royal Enfield made those cross-spoke wheels available soon because the dependence on tubes inside its tyres seems to be the only significant chink in its armour at the moment.

