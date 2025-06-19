Reise Helden ECE-certified Helmet Launched at Rs 3,499

The Reise Helden ECE-certified helmet has been launched at Rs 3,499, and will be available for purchase across India.

ReiseMoto are widely known for their supremely well-equipped riding gear stores, as well as their own Reise-branded motorcycling jackets, pants, gloves, and even motorcycle tyres. Not too long ago, ReiseMoto brought Acerbis products to India at reasonable rates, one of which was the Profile 4 MX helmet. Now, ReiseMoto have launched their own full-face road helmet, the Helden, at an extremely competitive price of Rs 3,499.

The Helden is ISI and DOT certified, and more importantly, also gets an ECE certification, albeit the last-generation 22.05 one. This is an injection-moulded polycarbonate helmet with removable and washable internal padding, as well as an anti-scratch coated visor. Additionally, the EPS also has slots to install a bluetooth / intercom system.

The helmet is available in two plain colours, matte black and gloss black, as well as in three graphic options, black-orange, black-grey, and black-red.

Also read: 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched