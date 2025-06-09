2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched at Rs 1.53 Lakh

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets a number of updates as the brand celebrates 20 years of the Apache nameplate

It is a momentous occasion for TVS Motor Company as they celebrated 20 years of the Apache brand with a community of over six million riders worldwide. Just in time for the brand to launch the 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V at Rs 1.53 lakh (ex-showroom). There are a number of changes inside and out for the 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and here’s a rundown on all of it.

The first of the updates is an important one as it is now OBD2B-compliant. It continues to be powered by a 197.75 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine putting out 20.8 hp at 9,000 rpm and 17.25 Nm torque at 7,250 rpm. The other big change is it now gets a 37-mm upside-down (USD) front suspension as well as a new hydroformed handlebar; all to improve handling dynamics.

Mechanical upgrades aside, the motorcycle gets a fresh lease of life in the looks department with a red alloy wheel design and revised graphics, in three colour options: Glossy Black, Matte Black, and Granite Grey. The rest of the 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V remains largely familiar to the model it replaces with key features such as dual-channel ABS, three ride modes (Urban, Sport, and Rain), a slipper clutch, adjustability for the clutch and brake levers, TVS SmartXonnect connectivity with Bluetooth and voice assistance, and a digital instrument cluster with LED headlamps and daytime running lights.

These MY2025 updates for the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V should give the motorcycle extra legs against the competition that includes the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Hero Xtreme 250R and Honda NX200.