Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched

The Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid has been launched at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Yamaha claim that this is India’s first sub-150-cc hybrid motorcycle.

The Yamaha FZ-S Hybrid has been launched with numerous updates, both technological and aesthetic. The Yamaha FZ series has become popular, from their now discontinued iconic big bikes such as the FZ-1 to even the FZ-16 commuter. The FZ-16 evolved into the FZ-S Fi that we know today which, now, has seen the addition of hybrid tech. The current 149-cc single-cylinder engine makes 12.4 hp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The bike has a kerb weight of 138 kg.

The Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid features an updated engine with an integrated starter generator, which Yamaha call “Smart Motor Generator”. Thus replaces the starter and the alternator and helps with starting, boosting acceleration and enabling engine start-stop, thereby improving efficiency. The automatic start and stop system, as the name suggests, automatically cuts off the engine when the bike comes to a stop to save on idling fuel consumption, and restarts with just a pull of the clutch lever. Yamaha have also equipped the FZ-S Fi Hybrid with a traction control system, which they claim is a category-first.

Apart from these updates, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid also gets an updated instrument cluster with a colour TFT display. It packs features including turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts and music control. The TFT display is also compatible with Yamaha’s application, the Y-Connect app which allows the user to access multiple features such as last parking location, maintenance recommendations, fuel consumption tracker, malfunction notification, a revs dashboard, and also a ranking system for most miles and being eco-friendly.

From a design perspective, Yamaha have integrated the front indicators into the air intake vents. There is also the option of coloured rims to go with the new brighter paint finishes offered. Yamaha also claim to have improved night-time visibility by using a brighter LED headlight. The bike otherwise is a standard FZ-S Fi with single-channel ABS, disc brakes on both ends, and obviously Yamaha’s refinement and a smooth performing engine.

