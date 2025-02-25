KTM 390 Adventure Review — Living Up to KTM Legacy

The new 390 Adventure looks superbly capable now. To verify, we rode it on some trails in Goa and then all the way back to Pune.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

KTM’s success in off-road motor sport, including rally raids, had not translated well into their 390 Adventure range so far. Now they have addressed that by giving the latest 390 Adventure a stance so iconic that its roots (Dakar) and intent are clear. This one is for those who look forward to the trail at the end of the smoothest road in the world. Design highlights include fresh bodywork, a vertically stacked headlight, and a minimal tail-end. The most crucial upgrade is the new wheel set-up which has immediately propelled this motorcycle into the same league as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. A 21-inch front wheel is a first for the 390 Adventure range, while the rear continues to be a 17-inch unit.









Everything that one can see on the motorcycle in these pictures is offered as standard, which reaffirms the new 390 Adventure’s off-road commitment. When riding in places with limited traction, falling is inevitable but by using pigmented polypropylene for the new panels, KTM may have done something clever. They claim that the colour of the panel is the same throughout its structure. Which means scratches will only reveal the panels’ colour; which is far more aesthetic than unsightly black marks. Furthermore, the graphics are not stickers, so there is no threat of them peeling off.

In Dakar fashion, the instrument console is mounted on a tower behind the tall windscreen. It is a five-inch colour unit that supports most connected features, including turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, and more. Electronic aids include features that are uncommon in this segment such as cruise control, traction control, cornering ABS, and three riding modes with some level of customization.

Despite the increase in ground clearance, KTM have managed to reduce the seat height to 830 millimetres, which feels reasonable for an adventure-tourer. The tank tapers into a slim seat and tail-piece, which improves accessibility. When standing on the ‘pegs and riding off road, the position ensures just the right amount of comfort and control without being unduly demanding. In the saddle, the reach to the handlebar and the placement of the foot-pegs feel natural. We spent nearly seven hours covering a little more than 500 kilometres from Goa to Pune. The first signs of discomfort became apparent only after 300 km and it was hardly a deal-breaker. Given that we only stopped for quick stretches and fuel, that is remarkable for a tourer. My biggest annoyance, though, was during upshifts. To keep the vibrations at bay, KTM have used thick rubber inserts for the foot-pegs because of which it was tough to get my adventure boot under the shifter.

It may not be the smoothest engine around but the LC4c is rich in performance, though one has to live with a slight compromise in refinement. Vibrations become noticeable after 5,000 rpm and they remain consistent throughout. So, even after a long ride, we had no tingling in the limbs.

While the balance between performance and refinement is manageable, there were a couple of inconsistencies that KTM India should look into. Between the 4,000-5,000 rpm band vibration becomes most pronounced, which is unfortunate because that is the range one will use most if one were riding around town or in traffic. Another strange experience was that the vibrations at the left foot-peg were significantly greater than anywhere else on the motorcycle.

The LC4c engine is the 399-cc, four-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder unit that we were first introduced to in the latest 390 Duke. In the Adventure also it develops the same 46 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm with a rev-happy nature. While no changes have been made in the six-speed transmission, the final drive gearing has been revised by adding three more teeth to the rear sprocket (compared to the 390 Duke); a move that allows them to take mechanical advantage of a healthy mid-range while making the most of a low-end that is not as potent. Thus, despite being five kilograms heavier than its predecessor, this motorcycle is quicker by half a second to 100 km/h from a standstill and only slightly slower than the Duke despite the 12-kg weight difference.

We are familiar with the explosive power delivery of this engine and with the new final drive gearing—it is more eager than ever to run through the gears. Even though it is heavier than the motorcycle it replaces, this one has a better power-to-weight ratio (253 hp/tonne) and that makes it more involving to ride. The ride-by-wire throttle does not offer the direct connection that most of us are used to but it has allowed extensive calibration of the riding modes. Each mode has its own maps for throttle response, power delivery, and traction control. Rain is the mildest but there is a noticeable difference between Street and Offroad as well. In Street, the throttle response is more gentle than in Offroad and the power comes in late without as much urgency. It feels best suited to new riders to get accustomed to the motorcycle before moving on to Offroad mode. For example, in sixth gear, the motorcycle pulled away from as low as 50 km/h in Offroad mode while Street mode needed a slightly higher speed to achieve the same result.

Experienced riders may find themselves sticking to Offroad mode throughout because not only does it offer the full fat power delivery and crispest throttle response, it also provides the most electronic customization. The precise response to throttle input gave me confidence to leave the traction control off both on the road and off it. As for fuel efficiency, KTM claim up to 26.5 km/litre, but following the spirited ride back to Pune, we consistently received between 23 and 24 km/litre. The under-belly exhaust was a point of contention for many but KTM India assured us that they tested it for water wading up to the level of the crash bars without incident.









The new 390 Adventure performs well on the blacktop and its road manners are acceptable for a touring motorcycle. With a wheelbase of 1,470 millimetres, it is reasonably stable for long straight highways but also reserves enough agility to change direction almost instantly. Setting speed during corner entry is easy because the disc brakes have good bite and rich feedback. However, I found the ABS too obtrusive for spirited riding. As expected of a KTM, it is eager to tip into a corner and responds immediately to the slightest throttle input. Once on its side, it shows remarkable composure even when on the edge of the tyres and there is barely any movement to shake the rider’s confidence. Thanks to the adjustable suspension, a good ride quality is a matter of set-up but the grip offered by the Apollo Tramplr tyres deserves appreciation. Even at the edge of the tyre, there is enough composure to encourage carrying pace through curves. As grippy as they are on the road, they offer a usable mix of grip and slip, making it easy to have fun in the dirt.

This is the best 390 Adventure for off-roading yet. It uses a WP Apex open cartridge USD fork and a monoshock. The fork offers adjustment for compression and rebound while the monoshock can be adjusted for rebound and preload only. With maximum compression and rebound dialled in, the front end did not react much to the obstacles on the trail and was stable as we ripped along the trails. We were able to carry good pace without having to wrestle with the handlebar for control because it gets back into line easily when one opens the throttle. Even with the suspension setting maxed out, in the hands of a good rider, the front fork is capable of bottoming out but we feel the set-up provides enough to keep others duly entertained until they reach that level. I feel the front end could be more communicative because it feels a bit loose over fast gravel sections.





This motorcycle weighs only 182 kilograms and in my books, a light motorcycle is always better for off-road riding. Even with the rear sliding under power or locked with brakes, it is easy to control the slide. Among other motorcycles in this segment, it is the 390 Adventure that feels the easiest to control when traction is tough to find but only if one is comfortable with the way the power is delivered. Beginners could use the gentle Rain/Street throttle response maps first.

We also appreciate KTM’s choice of wheel design. Traditional spoke wheels offer the highest durability for off-road riding but people have begun moving away from them because of their limited ability to run tubeless tyres. KTM have solved that problem by retaining the traditional spoke wheel with two layers inside the rim to make it airtight. A groove in the rim houses a sealing rubber which locks the air in and a tape around the base of the spokes prevents damage to the rubber. During our time with the motorcycle, we did not face any problems with regard to air pressure.

At Rs 3.68 lakh (ex-showroom), the KTM 390 Adventure is Rs 4,000 more expensive than its predecessor, which is not bad at all. For the extra money, there is a more comprehensive electronics suite, adjustable suspension, more power, and, most importantly, significantly lower weight. There are some electronic glitches and refinement issues to be ironed out. If KTM can sort these out quickly, they have an amazing product on their hands. The previous 390 Adventure was a road-going motorcycle that could do some off-road as well. This one is a proper off-road machine that behaves reasonably well on the road, too, and that is how it should always have been.

Now we are looking forward to riding the range-topping KTM 390 Adventure R. That may become a reality sooner than we expect because KTM’s financial troubles may lead them to offload European stock into markets like ours because they no longer qualify for emission norms over there.

