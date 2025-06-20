ABS as standard and Two Helmets Mandatory for Two-wheelers from January 2026

From 01 January 2026, it is mandatory for all new two-wheelers in India to offer ABS as standard. Dealerships will have to supply two helmets with the delivery of every new two-wheeler.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has taken a commendable step towards improving two-wheeler safety in India. It is now mandatory for all new two-wheelers sold in the country to be equipped with anti-lock braking system (ABS) as standard regardless of engine displacement. Furthermore, two-wheeler dealerships are also required to provide not one but two helmets with each new purchase; one each for the rider and the pillion rider. The rule will come into force from the 01st of January 2026.

While this is a sensational step in the right direction to minimize braking-related fatalities, the disadvantage is that it could considerably increase the prices of all two-wheelers below 125 cc. That segment is price-sensitive and this may complicate things for both the consumer and the manufacturer. Of course, it may be a tough pill to swallow but it is definitely a step in the right direction.

