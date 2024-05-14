ADVs in India Under Rs 10 lakh, Before Taxes

If you have Rs 10 lakh and you want to spend it on an ADV, here is a guide for you.

Benelli

TRK 251

Benelli’s entry-level adventure-tourer is the TRK 251. It has a 249-cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a six-speed transmission that produces a power output of 25.8 hp and 21.1 Nm. It weighs 164 kg and has a fuel capacity of 18 litres. It gets 110/70 R17 tyre at the front and 150/60 R17 at the rear. The TRK 251 is a scaled-down version of the massive TRK 502 and comes equipped with a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The 251 gets disc brakes at the front and rear with dual-channel ABS. It is priced much higher than its competitors, like the KTM 250 Adventure or the Suzuki V-storm SX. It costs Rs 2.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

TRK 502 and TRK 502X

The TRK 502 is the mid-size adventure-tourer offered by Benelli. This motorcycle has a 500-cc, parallel-twin engine with a six-speed transmission that produces 47.6 hp and 46 Nm of peak torque. With a fuel capacity of 20 litres and a weight of 235 kg, it is not a small motorcycle at all. This 502 also gets a 120/70 ZR17 front and 60/60 ZR17 at the rear. The TRK 502 has a 190-mm ground clearance and an 800-mm seat height. The bike comes with upside-down fork, preload adjustable monoshock at the rear, and dual disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear with switchable dual-channel ABS. It is priced at Rs 5.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The more off-road focused model is the TRK 502X. It has 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels. It also has a high-mounted exhaust and a slightly larger engine guard to support its off-road nature. This one is priced at ₹ 6.50 lakhs (ex-showroom).

BMW G 310 GS

The smallest adventure tourer that BMW offers is the Gentleman’s Scrambler (GS) 310. It has a 313cc liquid-cooled engine that generates 34 hp and 28 nm of torque overall and is equipped with a 6-speed gearbox. The GS has a weight of 175 kg and an 11 litres fuel capacity. 110/80 R19 are on the front, while 150/70 R17 are on the back. The bike comes with Upside-down forks and adjustable preload monoshock in the rear. It also comes equipped with disc brakes at the front and rear with dual-channel ABS. TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad collaborated on the development of the engine to form a 310cc engine in order to satisfy the criteria and standards for both brands. There are two other varieties of the 310-engine available: the G310R sports naked and the G310RR fully faired sports. The G310 GS costs ₹3.30 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hero Xpulse 200 4V

The most affordable dual-purpose motorcycle available in the Indian market is the Hero Xpulse 200 4V. The motorcycle has a 199.6-cc engine with a five-speed transmission. The engine is air-cooled with an oil cooler that gives a total output of 19.2 hp and a torque of 17.4 Nm. The Xpulse weighs 159 kg and can store up to 13 litres of fuel. It uses a 90/90-21 tyre at the front and a 120/80-18 at the rear. The base model gets a telescopic front fork and preload-adjustable monoshock. It also comes equipped with disc brakes at the front and rear with single-channel ABS. Hero have two variants of the Xpulse 200 4V. Both share the same 200-cc, single-cylinder engine, delivering similar power and torque figures. However, Hero claim that the Pro has improved oil cooling for better thermal management and smoother performance at high speeds or difficult terrain. The base variant is available for Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Pro is priced at Rs 1.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The Pro’s seat is 60 mm higher and also has 50 mm more ground clearance than the base variant.

Honda

CB200X

The CB200X develops 17.3 hp and 15.9 Nm of torque. It has a 184.4-cc engine that is air-cooled and uses a five-speed transmission. Fuel tank capacity is an adequate 12 litres and the motorcycle weighs only 147 kg. The 110/70-17 at the front and 140/70-17 at the rear are not tyres specific for difficult terrain but are more highway and touring-focused. It gets an upside down fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Additionally, it has single-channel ABS with disc brakes at either end. The CB200X costs Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

NX500

The NX 500 is Honda’s latest mid-size ADV. It has a 471-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine with a six-speed transmission thats produces 47.5 hp and 43 Nm of torque. The weight of the motorcycle is 196 kg, which is three kg lighter than the CB500X, the model that the NX500 replaces. The NX has a fuel capacity of 17.5 litres. It gets a 110/80 R19 tyre at the front and a 160/60 R17 at the rear. It comes equipped with Showa 41-mm USD fork and a linked monoshock at the rear. It gets dual discs at the front and a single disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. It also has a 5-inch TFT display that supports smartphone connectivity and notification updates. The NX 500 costs Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki Versys 650

The Versys 650 is the only ADV offered by Kawasaki India. It comes equipped with a 649-cc, parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine develops 67 hp and 61 Nm of peak torque. The bike weighs 219 kg and has a fuel capacity of 21 litres. It gets a USD fork with adjustable rebound damping and preload adjustability and a monoshock with remote spring preload adjustability at the rear. The front tyre is 120/70 ZR17 while the rear is a 160/60 ZR17. It gets a dual disc brake at the front and single disc brake at the rear with dual-channel ABS. The Versys gets a 4.3-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity. The motorcycle costs Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

KTM

250 Adventure

The 250 Adventure looks almost identical to the 390 Adventure but uses a smaller engine. It comes with a 248.76-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a six-speed transmission. The total output is 30 hp and 24 Nm of torque. The bike weighs 156 kg with a fuel capacity of 14.5 litres. The bike gets the same wheels as the 390 Adventure, but they have MRF rather than Metzler tyres. It gets a WP Apex USD fork at the front and a WP Apex monoshock at the rear . It gets a disc brake at the front and rear with switchable dual-channel ABS and comes with an LCD, unlike the LED TFT unit in the KTM 390 Adventure. It comes equipped with switchable ABS and costs Rs 2.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

390 Adventure and 390 Adventure X

This Austrian hooligan comes with a 373-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a six-speed transmission. It develops 44 hp and 37 Nm of torque. It uses a WP Apex USD fork at the front and WP Apex monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle weighs 177 kg with a fuel capacity of 14.5 litres and is offered in three variants. The standard variant comes with cast alloy wheels, and the SW variant comes with steel spoked wheels. The SW comes with fully-adjustable suspension at both ends. The SW is the top-spec model and it costs Rs 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a disc brake at the front and at the rear with dual-channel ABS that is switchable. Which is also standard in the 390 Adventure. The KTM 390 Adventure comes equipped with traction control, switchable rear ABS, cornering ABS, riding modes and a quick-shifter. The standard KTM 390 Adventure costs Rs 3.38 lakh while the 390 Adventure X is priced at Rs 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom pricing).

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 comes with a 452-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine and a six-speed transmission. The total output is 40 hp and 40 Nm of torque. The new Sherpa engine is the first liquid-cooled mill for Royal Enfield. This motorcycle weighs 196 kg and has a fuel capacity of 17 litres. The bike comes with an upside-down fork and linkage type monoshock. The Himalayan comes stock with a 90/90-21 tyre at the front and 140/80-17 at the rear. The bike also features ride-by-wire and a TFT display, making it the first Royal Enfield to get both of these features. The motorcycle has 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels with disc brake at both ends with switchable dual-channel ABS. The Himalayan 450 pricing starts from Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Triumph Tiger Sport 660

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has a 660-cc, liquid-cooled, three-cylinder engine with a six-speed transmission. The outputs are 81 hp and 64 Nm of torque. The bike weighs 206 kg and can store fuel up to 17.2 litres. It has the same engine as the Trident 660. Additionally, the features that come with the Tiger Sport 660 include adjustable brake levers, self-cancelling indicators, switchable traction control and LEDs. There is a practical remote hydraulic rear preload adjustment for the rear Showa monoshock and the front gets a Showa upside-down fork. It gets dual disc brake at the front and a single disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. The Tiger Sport 660 comes with a 120/70 ZR17 tyre at the front and a 180/55 ZR17 in the rear. The motorcycle costs Rs 9.47 lakh (ex-showroom ).

Yezdi Adventure

The Yezdi Adventure has a 334-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a six-speed transmission. Total output is 30.3 hp and 29.84 Nm of torque. The bike weighs 198 kg and has a 15.5-litre fuel capacity. It has the classic rectangular tank and looks similar to the old Himalayan 411. It has a 90/90-21 front tyre and a 130/80-17 rear with disc brake at the front and at the rear along with dual-channel ABS. It also gets a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The Yezdi Adventure has three modes for the dual-channel ABS and a tilt-adjustable rectangular instrument console. The actual circular LCD display inside this console is the same as on the other two bikes, but the Adventure also gets a couple of small TFT displays to show Bluetooth enabled features. It is priced at Rs2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Zontes 350T

The Zontes 350T has a 348-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It produces 39.3 hp and 32 Nm of torque. It gets a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, which have tubeless wire-spoked wheels and electronic features including a console that can connect to your mobile phone and mirror the screen. There is also an electrically–adjustable windscreen and an electrically-openable fuel lid and seat. It also gets a disc brake at the front and at the rear with dual-channel ABS. This one costs Rs3.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

