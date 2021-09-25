Honda CB200X – Things to Know

We recently got to ride the Honda CB200X. This is the latest ADV-inspired motorcycle based on the Hornet 2.0 platform. Here are a few things to know.

Design

For the styling, Honda say that they have taken inspiration from their larger adventure motorcycles, namely, the Africa Twin, the NC750X, and the CB500X. The main difference between the Hornet 2.0 and the CB200X is the new chunky front end fairing with a tall windscreen visor, golden USD forks, and sharp lines to give the bodywork a distinctive look. There is LED lighting all around and the overall styling gives the motorcycle a really nice look and feel. Staying in tune with the adventure theme, the CB200X gets brake and clutch lever guards as part of the standard equipment and they also incorporate the indicators of the bike. There are three attractive colour schemes to choose from – Sports Red, Matte Selene Silver Metallic, and Pearl Nightstar Black.

Ergonomics and Handling

With the new wide and raised handlebar, a plush seat and knee grips on the tank, a rider is always sitting upright in a relaxed posture making for a comfortable ride around town. The CB200X has a kerb weight of 147 kilograms, making it five kilos heavier than the Hornet 2.0. Even with this added weight, the bike still feels very light, is nimble as ever when it comes to handling, and is easily flickable through a set of corners.

Equipment

The switchgear comprises an engine start/stop switch as well as a hazard light switch. Then we have a simple fully digital negative LCD meter that offers illumination control up to five levels so that a rider is able to adjust it according to their preference. The display provides vital information apart from the speedometer and tachometer including a gear position indicator, battery voltmeter, and a service due indicator.

Engine

The bike makes use of the 184.4-cc engine that made its début on the Hornet 2.0. This is a simple two-valve, air-cooled, fuel-injected motor putting out 17.3 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 16.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. The tune of this engine remains the same as in the Hornet 2.0 and, as you would expect of a Honda motorcycle, the engine is very smooth with a linear power delivery.

Suspension and Brakes

The 167-millimetre ground clearance is adequate and also makes the bike more accessible and easy for those short in stature. The USD front fork is on the softer side while the rear felt similar to the Hornet 2.0’s which is slightly stiffer and this, in turn, translates into more of a road-biased suspension set-up with a fair ability to be ridden off road. Braking duties are handled by a 276-mm disc at the front and a 220-mm one at the rear with single-channel ABS – adequate to get this 184-cc motorcycle to stop with ease.

Pricing and Verdict

With prices starting at Rs 1,44,500 (ex-showroom), this Honda is not cheap for a 180-cc bike. Honda is not trying to compete in the 200-cc adventure motorcycle segment at the moment and has marketed this as an “Urban Explorer”. This means that the CB200X is aimed at being an everyday commuter with the ability to have a bit of fun on the weekends and explore the unknown. Placed in a completely new segment, it cannot directly be compared with the Hero Xpulse 200 as it will appeal to a rider who wants a practical and good-looking bike for everyday use with the combination of a refined engine, comfortable ergonomics, and a friendly nature when it comes to nimble handling.

Watch out for our detailed review in the October 2021 issue of Bike India magazine.