The Best Motorcycle Reviews of 2018

2018 has been one of the most exciting year for the Indian motorcycle enthusiasts. We hand-pick twelve of our most awaited and sought after motorcycle reviews from the year gone by.

1. Jawa and Forty Two

Jawa have been resurrected after a long hiatus and we rode the motorcycle in royal Rajasthan and here is what we found out.

http://bikeindia.in/first-ride-review-jawa-motorcycles-jawa-and-forty-two/

2. Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

The Fat Bob is a comprehensively upgraded bike with more muscle, less flab and as much bad-boy V-twin attitude as ever

http://bikeindia.in/first-ride-review-harley-davidson-fat-bob-114/

3. Ducati Panigale V4 S

We take the Ducati Panigale V4 S around the mercurial Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia to see why it has been creating such a buzz in motorcycling circles the world over

http://bikeindia.in/first-ride-review-ducati-panigale-v4-s/

4. Avantura Choppers Rudra & Pravega

India’s newest luxury motorcycle brand is here, and they specialise in making big, bad choppers. We just had to get our hands on their bikes and see what they were made of

http://bikeindia.in/avantura-choppers-rudra-pravega-first-ride-review-choppin-and-changin/

5. TVS Apache RR 310

We take the first offering resulting from the technical collaboration between TVS and BMW Motorrad around the Chennai racetrack. Here is how it fared

http://bikeindia.in/tvs-apache-rr-310-first-ride-review-at-home-on-road-track/

6. Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0

For the latest R15, Yamaha have taken everything we liked about the previous models and made it even better

http://bikeindia.in/yamaha-yzf-r15-version-3-0-first-ride-review-compact-magnum-opus/

7. Triumph Tiger XRt and XCa

We travelled to Morocco to ride the road-biased Tiger XRt as well as off-road-friendly Tiger XCa — to bring you this report

http://bikeindia.in/first-ride-triumph-tiger-xrt-and-xca-the-tiger-in-the-hills/

8. MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR

Our exclusive first ride of the MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR straight from company Head Quarters in Varese, Italy…

http://bikeindia.in/2018-mv-agusta-brutale-800-rr-first-ride/

9. BMW G 310 GS

The new BMW G 310 GS has been one of the most highly anticipated motorcycles of 2018… we took it for quick spin in Gurugram to see if it was worth the wait

http://bikeindia.in/bmw-g-310-gs-india-first-ride-review/

10. Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT

The recently launched Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT is an adventure-ready bike with real-world off-road-capability, that too at a tempting price

http://bikeindia.in/seven-things-to-know-about-the-suzuki-v-strom-650-xt/

11. Ducati Multistrada 1260 S

The Ducati Multistrada 1260 S stormed its way into 2018 with a new engine and comprehensive tweaks over its predecessor

http://bikeindia.in/ducati-multistrada-1260-s-first-ride-review-multifaceted-excellence/

12. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650

Last but not the least… The first ride on Royal Enfield’s two 650 twins, the Interceptor and Continental GT, in the US marked the end of a long wait as well as the beginning of a new and glorious chapter in the marque’s long history