Yezdi Roadster First Ride Review: One for the Roadster

Siling Tongkhor Rinpoche of Namdroling monastery says, ‘Motorcycling is being in the present while going into the future.’ Yezdi has attempted to evoke that feeling with the new Roadster

Story: Salman Bargir

Photography: Kalidas M

A group of motorcyclists assembled at the foothills of the sacred Chamundi Hill to ride across and back to Mysuru, near the Western Ghats, to its eastern slope town of Kushalanagar, on the new Yezdi Roadster.

A day before the ride, I observed that this new Roadster does not look particularly different from the previous model. Although there is a new hydroformed handlebar, which can be swapped with a flat handlebar from Yezdi, and a sharper rake angle for improved agility, it is at the rear that the changes become the most prominent. The sawn-off rear fender, tyre hugger-mounted registration number-plate and tail-light, with a fat radial tyre in its backdrop, give it a more appealing bobber-style look.

The ride was flagged off the next morning with two of the founders, Anupam Thareja and Boman Rustom Irani, at the front. This was a proper group ride. There was a lead, two marshals, and a sweeper. Astride the Yezdi, in my preferred Shark Skin Blue colour and on the solo seat, I was ready for the ride. Firing up the engine, I slotted the motorcycle into first gear and eased out the light clutch to get going.

The first stop was Lalita Mahal. A quick photo session, and we were on our way to Chamundi Hill. It was while going up that the motorcycle started to reveal its character. This all-new “alpha 2” engine is refined and smooth, with noticeably fewer vibrations that become palpable only above the 5,000-rpm mark. It delivers good low-end torque, and the addition of two teeth to the rear sprocket has made a difference, enabling the motorcycle to pull cleanly from the get-go, building speed into a solid mid-range. The top end, however, feels less impressive, and I preferred to upshift earlier to stay within the optimum power band. With every passing corner, I began pushing the Roadster harder, and it felt reassuring.

Later on, we started our journey towards Kushalanagar. As we made our way towards the highway, moderate traffic tested the Roadster, but it coped well. It is not thoroughly nimble, yet fairly easy to handle. And on the same note, the radiator fan had kicked in by then as the engine began to warm up, though it was nothing worrisome.

Before getting on to the highway, I switched from “Normal” to “Power” mode, as it is something that needs to be done below 30 km/h. After finally reaching open roads, I twisted the throttle to gather speed. In Power mode, the acceleration response felt marginally better, and the Roadster could now attain triple-digit speeds, being restricted to 100 km/h in Normal mode. It stayed calm and composed. The solo seat offered good comfort, and the ergonomics felt spot on. The slightly forward-set foot-pegs and a wider handlebar made for a relaxed riding position. The gearshifts were smooth, and the brakes had perfect stopping power, which felt reassuring throughout the ride. While at highway speed, I needed to rein in the bike quickly, and the Roadster slowed down in a controlled manner.

After a couple of halts en route, we reached Kushalanagar. A quick break, and we went on to explore the surroundings to take some good shots of the motorcycle. On the rough roads around town, the motorcycle tackled the bumps pretty well. We finished our tasks for the day and headed towards our place of stay. Later that evening, post dinner, our group of riders was graced by the presence of Siling Tongkhor Rinpoche of Namdroling monastery. After gaining some insights from his teachings, it was time to call it a day for some restful sleep.

The next day, we headed to a coffee estate. On the return journey, I got to ride the Roadster’s premium variant with a flat handlebar. The motorcycle felt more flickable and was fun on the narrow road going up to the estate. Finally, we returned to Mysuru and handed over the motorcycle.

The Yezdi Roadster continues to be a retro-modern motorcycle, now in a more refined and improved avatar. The reworked and strengthened frame, all-new engine, retuned suspension, disc brakes at both ends, and new type of tyres come together to work their charm and now make for a much better experience. The quality of the switchgear and fit-and-finish has improved, including the paint quality. To enhance the individuality of the motorcycle, owners can customize it with over 50 options, including seat covers, handlebars, windscreens, a detachable pillion seat, and various other accessories.

Some issues still need to be addressed, though. There was an instance when the digital instrument displayed Power mode when the motorcycle was actually in Normal mode. Then, while maintaining a constant speed by holding the accelerator steady, the motorcycle felt choked, as if it was going to stall any time. I am not sure, but a probable cause could be its lean fuel-air mixture, due to faulty ECU mapping. Also, the instrument cluster could be better; it was not easily legible for most of the day. That said, its angle relative to the rider is adjustable, so I would want to try that and more whenever we get to experience the motorcycle for a full road test.

The ride experience was well curated, with the roads and surroundings being suitable for the Roadster’s characteristics. Before bidding adieu to the coffee estate, I savoured a cup of the lovely Arabica. One for the road, and the Yezdi Roadster.

