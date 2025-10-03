Brixton Storr 500 Unveiled–Read Pricing and Launch Details

The mid-capacity adventure motorcycle will duke it out with the likes to the Benelli TRK 502X and Honda NX500 once it arrives on our shores

Brixton Motorcycles has taken the wraps off its new Storr 500 adventure bike at the company’s headquarters in Gedersdorf, Austria, signalling its foray into the mid-capacity adventure segment. Well known for its Cromwell 1200 and Crossfire 500 series in India, Brixton aims to broaden its portfolio with this distinctly rugged, off-road-ready offering.

Sporting a 486-cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine (that it shares with the Crossfire 500 series) the Storr 500 produces 47.6 hp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm, paired with a six-speed transmission. The bike is set up for serious exploration with premium KYB suspension (USD front fork and rear monoshock), J.Juan disc brakes, dual-channel ABS (with rear ABS switch-off for off-roading), and a standard traction control system. Grip comes courtesy of Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres, and a kerb weight of 209kg promises stability both on and off the beaten path, though the seat height of 839mm may challenge shorter riders.

The Storr 500’s features steer clear of gimmickry, emphasizing real-world touring needs: a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth, USB charging port, tank bag provision, LED DRLs, inbuilt fog lamps for adverse conditions, and protective bodywork tailored for the adventure market. In their press notes, Brixton also highlights the bike’s ergonomic comfort for long hauls.

The “Storr” in this new motorcycle’s name is a nod to Scotland’s rugged landscape, a touchpoint for its adventurous character. Pre-bookings and price announcements are slated for December 2025, likely coinciding with India Bike Week in Goa. Brixton says initial customers will receive priority allocation and delivery timelines will be formalized at launch.