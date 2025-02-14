The Next Big Tourer: Kawasaki Versys 1100 Launched

India Kawasaki Motors announced the launch of the all-new Kawasaki Versys 1100 and it is priced at Rs 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The all-new Versys 1100 gets a larger 1,099-cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, four-cylinder engine which produces 135 hp at 9,000 rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 7,600 rpm both higher than the power and the torque produced by the outgoing 1,043-cc engine from the Versys 1000. It is tuned for more flexibility and offers higher torque at all engine speeds. The Versys 1100 is also listed with improved fuel economy figures due to the taller fifth and sixth gears.

The all-new Kawasaki Versys 1100 features a lightweight and highly rigid frame with the engine as a stressed member. The aluminium twin-tube frame design features frame beams that go over the engine, allowing a narrow construction that is easy for the rider to grip with their knees. It also gets an inverted fork with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and a horizontal backlink, gas-charged rear shock with rebound damping adjustability and remote spring preload adjustability.

The all-new Kawasaki Versys 1100 features large 310-mm front discs and a 260-mm rear disc. Also on the motorcycle is a USB Type-C port mounted on the handlebars, a 12V DC socket, and an adjustable windshield that has a stepless range of 65 mm.

Kawasaki have made available accessories for touring including hand covers, LED fog-lamps, radiator screen, resin frame sliders, front axle sliders, tank pads, knee pads, a bi-directional quickshifter, and a larger windshield.

The Kawasaki Versys 1100 will be available in Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey or Metallic Diablo Black. Deliveries will begin towards the end of February 2025.

