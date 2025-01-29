Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and 1200 RS Launched

Triumph Motorcycles have launched their new Speed Twin 1200 at Rs 12.75 lakh and the new Speed Twin 1200 RS at Rs 15.5 lakh, both ex-showroom.

With newly sculpted tanks, a new flip-up fuel-filler cap and minimal throttle-body covers, the Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and the 1200 RS offer a classic look. The headlight is now an LED unit with a new DRL signature, with a new brushed aluminium bezel and cast aluminium finishers. The one-piece bench seat on the Twins are shallower, more sculpted, and narrower at the front.

Powering the Speed Twin 1200 will be the high-compression Bonneville 1200 Twin engine that produces 105 hp at 7,750 rpm and 112 Nm at 4,250 rpm. The rider can choose between Rain and Road riding modes and the motorcycle is also fitted with optimized Cornering ABS and traction control which are fitted as standard in both the motorcycles. The Speed Twin 1200 RS is also fitted with a quickshifter which is boldly called as the Triumph Shift Assist.

The Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and 1200 RS come with LCD and TFT displays fitted in a classic circular dial. The display enables phone connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation and a convenient USB Type-C charging socket.

You can get the Speed Twin 1200 in three colour choices. Either a Crystal White or Carnival Red upper with a “1200” graphic separating it from a Sapphire Black lower, or an Aluminium Silver option. The Speed Twin 1200 RS comes in two colours, Baja Orange and Sapphire Black.

Triumph’s Chief Product Officer, Steve Sargent, said, “The new Speed Twin 1200 RS is more focused, more engaging and with even sharper responses. It’s designed for riders who want the absolute best in dynamic performance, with classic sporty looks. The updates to the new Speed Twin 1200 are a significant evolution for this much-loved model, and as always, we’ve made sure we retain the superior handling and classic style that everyone admires, while introducing extra power and technology that improves the riding experience seamlessly”.