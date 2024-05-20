Suzuki V-strom SX Long Term Review

The latest motorcycle to join our garage is one of our favourites in the segment.

The Suzuki V-strom SX was extremely impressive during the first ride. Unlike most such events where we get to spend a few hours astride the motorcycle, Suzuki India arranged for us to ride from Madurai in Tamil Nadu all the way to Kochi in Kerala. That was a good ride and the motorcycle showed great promise for everyday use as well.

Within a few days of its arrival at the office, the authorities decided to dig up one of the roads on my way to work. They shovelled all the earth back in but it has not been surfaced yet. So, on that one stretch of road, most of the traffic tries to use the lane that was not dug up while the V-strom carries on with no fuss over the bad patch. Who would have thought that roadworks and their fallout would actually improve my commute time? Other things I immediately liked about this V-strom include the seating position and the bright yellow colour. The latter makes the motorcycle stand out just about anywhere and tastefully so.

Things are off to a great start and we will bring you timely updates over the next few months.

