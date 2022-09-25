Retro-modern Kawasaki W175 Street Bike Launched

The Kawasaki W175 is the manufacturer’s first completely made-in-India motorcycle and the introductory pricing starts from Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kawasaki W175 is the latest motorcycle in the Japanese manufacturer’s ‘W’ range and also the most accessible product in their Indian portfolio. The W175 is not an entirely new product because it has been a part of their catalogue in overseas markets. However, Kawasaki India insist that it has been specially adapted to cater to Indian conditions. While the W175’s design boasts of a flawless modern classic execution, it draws motive force from a fuel-injected, two-valve, single-cylinder engine. Below the shapely fuel tank is a 177-cc, air-cooled, single that develops 13 hp at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 13.3 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Meanwhile, transmission duties are handled by a five-speed gearbox.

The semi double-cradle frame is suspended by a simple telescopic fork at the front and a pair of shock-absorbers at the rear while 17-inch spoked wheels complete the connection to the ground. Braking is managed by a 270-mm disc at the front and a drum unit at the rear. Of course, it gets only single-channel ABS. The motorcycle is currently available in standard black and special edition two-tone variants. The former is priced at Rs 1.47 lakh while the latter costs Rs 1.49 lakh; both prices are ex-showroom and also introductory. A red paint scheme and tank emblem are the only things that set the variants apart.

Bookings are open across all Kawasaki dealerships in the country and deliveries are expected to begin within the next couple of months. We will bring you a comprehensive first ride report as soon as we get a motorcycle to test. In the meantime, I suggest you watch our walk-around video for the exhaust note and other details.

Story: Joshua Varghese

