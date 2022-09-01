Kawasaki Versys 650 2022 Update – Refreshed, Not Recycled

The Kawasaki Versys 650 has an image to uphold as an easy step into the big leagues. The 2022 version needs to live up to that reputation

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The Kawasaki Versys 650 used to be the go-to motorcycle for anyone who needed a middleweight package that could be perfectly at home on Indian conditions. The Japanese manufacturer further honed the formula that brought them success quite early in this motorcycle’s product life. Why try and fix something that is not broken? Instead, Kawasaki have been steadily updating this trusty motorcycle with timely improvements and the 2022 model has received one of the most significant upgrades yet.

Still looking the part of a Kawasaki in the bright green paint scheme, the Versys 650’s silhouette may have remained unchanged but it certainly looks more modern than ever thanks to a handful of subtle changes. The aggressive styling of the Versys 1000 has trickled down into the 650, complete with new LED headlamps, and it is certainly an improvement. Adding function to form, Kawasaki have also equipped this model with an adjustable windscreen—a rather useful addition during long rides that will also make this motorcycle accessible to a larger spectrum of riders.

It is from the saddle that the first of the significant changes becomes visible. The instrument console on the previous generation was already beginning to feel a bit long in the tooth. Kawasaki took the hint and have replaced that with a 4.3-inch, smartphone-compatible, TFT colour console that is seen on their premium models. The layout is easy to read and so the addition of traction control is evident as soon as the screen comes to life. Of the two levels on offer, “2” is the most intrusive, a reliable feature for wet roads. Meanwhile, “1” allows the rider more leeway, stepping in only when needed.

No mechanical changes have been made in this iteration of the Versys and it continues to be powered by the 649-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. The strongest attributes of this engine include refinement and a usable spread of torque. The relaxed yet convincing parallel-twin bark of the exhaust further confirms this motorcycle’s docile nature. For anyone moving up from a smaller motorcycle, 66 hp of power and 61 Nm of peak torque are sensible numbers. Even so, with crisp and smooth fuelling, this could be an equally fun machine in the right hands; maybe, with traction control off. The final drive gearing is on the taller side and its effects are evident when trying to hold a higher gear while riding around town. The Versys makes up for that with remarkable cruising and top speeds, so no complaints there.

Dynamically also there are no changes because the upside-down (USD) fork and monoshock continue to shoulder suspension duties. The Versys has never been a demanding motorcycle and this iteration is no different. Steering input is received well and the output is predictable. So, tackling corners without reservations is possible and certainly encouraged. The Versys is a tall motorcycle and the weight distribution reminded me of that fact a few times at low speeds, but it was never upsetting because in spite of its 219-kg weight, it is easy to get used to.







In spite of all the changes, the most profound improvement is easily the price. The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 is priced at Rs 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom) and that is just about Rs 20,000 more expensive than the model it replaces. When compared to the competition, that honestly does not seem like much for a tried and tested motorcycle that has received the benefits of an electronic rider aid and a few cosmetic updates. The Versys continues to be what it always was: a formula that delivers on all counts.

Also Read: Simple Energy One First Ride Review