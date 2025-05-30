KTM 390 Adventure X Review – X Marks The Spot

Of the two new KTM 390 Adventures, the Adventure X is the road-biased one and relatively less equipped. Despite that, it has the potential to be all the bike most people will need.

Both the 2025 KTM 390 Adventures represent a massive jump in ability over the previous generation bikes. Similar to the previous nomenclature, the 390 Adventure (also known as the S) is the better equipped of the two with more off-road ability, whereas the 390 Adventure X is the road-focused and more affordable bike with less equipment. The ex-showroom price difference between the two bikes is not insignificant; therefore, the question is whether the extra money is worth spending or if the Adventure X’s capabilities are substantial enough.

I approached this road test with a slightly different angle because I myself own a 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S (I’m going to call it the S in this article for convenience), on which I’ve clocked around 1,500 kilometres since its purchase two months ago. Looking at the 390 Adventure X standing next to my bike left me with mixed feelings. Although the S is the more expensive bike of the two, I genuinely think the X’s colour and graphic execution looks noticeably better. We received a brand-new orange bike wherein the graphics were also shades of orange and were executed very tastefully, and the rear body-panels were black, which complemented the front design nicely. The other noticeable visual distinction between the two is the X’s 19-/17-inch alloy wheel set-up compared to the S’ 21-/17-inch spoke wheels. Tyres on both bikes are dual-purpose Apollo Tramplr XRs.

The 390 Adventure X uses the same basic formula as the Adventure S: a comfortable and upright riding posture, a narrow yet accommodating seat, a tall visor with the TFT display placed at a similarly high position, WP Apex long-travel suspension complemented by 228-millimetre ground clearance, and, most importantly, the immensely characterful and rev-happy 399-cc, single cylinder, LC4c engine developing 46 hp and 39 Nm.

As soon as I started riding the 390 Adventure X, what became immediately noticeable was how much more responsively it handles on the road compared to the S. The 19-inch front wheel results in a relatively more flickable motorcycle that is genuinely fun to throw around the bends. This also results in a bike that is easier to manoeuvre in traffic. The suspension spec and travel are the same on both Adventures, but the X doesn’t get adjustable damping. Nevertheless, the suspension has been set up extremely well and it immediately feels more comfortable than the default suspension setting that the Adventure S comes with. The X’s suspension does a fantastic job of dealing with our unpredictable roads and, for the most part, won’t leave you wishing for the adjustability that the S gets.

The Apollo Tramplr XRs inspire confidence while riding in dry as well as wet conditions and the braking performance is also strong. The Adventure X also comes with a super-slick bi-directional quick-shifter as standard which feels great to use. The 399-cc engine is not very refined at lower revs but it does become smooth a fair bit as you reach highway cruising speeds. This bike doesn’t have riding modes, so the throttle map on the X is the same as the “street” throttle map on the S, which means the 390 Adventure X feels fast and its acceleration is linear. While I don’t think you’ll miss the rain throttle map that the S gets (I find it a little too gentle), I did miss the aggressive and fun off-road throttle map. I think the immediate and rapid feel of this mode would’ve been an absolute hoot along with the Adventure X’s superior road handling. The X also misses out on S’ cruise control, which may seem puzzling given that the former is the more touring-oriented bike. However, the throttle action is relatively low-effort and won’t induce significant wrist fatigue over longer rides.

Some other electronics that this bike misses out on compared to its sibling, such as cornering traction control and cornering ABS, don’t make their absence felt frequently, but would certainly provide an extra layer of safety that could prove useful in certain situations.

This is a motorcycle that will be bought primarily for touring as well as city use, and it fulfils those requirements very well. Additionally, it can also handle a decent amount of off-road use, so when you encounter a rough patch during your travels, you can soldier on without being worried.

For Rs 2.91 lakh (ex-showroom), the 390 Adventure X gives you a solid amount of capability for the money and is an excellent all-rounder. If you’d like to have the additional off-road ability, equipment, and electronics that the 390 Adventure S offers, you’ll have to shell out approximately Rs 80,000 more.

Instead of looking at the X as an S with features missing, look at it as the default option of the two which does everything which most people would want, and the S as the bike which, for a price, adds further equipment and ability on top of that, which not everyone will need.

