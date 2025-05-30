2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched at Rs 3.43 Lakh

The MY25 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been launched in India at Rs 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike remains mechanically unchanged to previous iterations of the Ninja 300, but gets some minor cosmetic changes as well as new colour schemes.

The original Kawasaki Ninja 300 was launched more than a decade ago as a replacement to the Ninja 250. Since then, it has received several minor cosmetic updates, but at its core, to this day, it remains mechanically the same bike. The MY25 Ninja 300 gets three new colour schemes, Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Metallic Moondust Grey. The Lime Green colour option with white and yellow accents is very similar to the colour spec used by Kawasaki on the latest iterations of some of their higher displacement motorcycles, such as the Ninja ZX-6R and Ninja ZX-10R.

Additionally, the MY25 Ninja 300 gets a larger flyscreen, dual-projector headlights which Kawasaki say are inspired by the Ninja ZX-6R, as well as a new tyre pattern.

The Ninja 300 was replaced in international markets by the improved, higher displacement Ninja 400, which has also since been replaced by the Ninja 500. Both of these successors have been on sale in India, but failed to gauge the sales numbers of the Ninja 300 due to them being significantly more expensive. India is one of the few countries in the world where the globally discontinued Ninja 300 has consistently remained on sale alongside its successors.

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is certainly a competent and capable product which many swear by as an entry level sport-tourer, but in 2025, its relevance is questionable since the market has moved forward, with competition from more recent offerings having gotten more fierce, and Kawasaki themselves having shown what their newer motorcycles are capable of.

Several dealers are currently offering significant discounts on MY24 Ninja 300 stocks, so if someone wishes to acquire a Ninja 300, seeing as there’s no significant difference between the latest bike and its previous model-year versions, a discounted 2024 bike may prove to be a better purchase option.

