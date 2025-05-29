Oben O100 Platform Coming Soon

Oben Electric’s O100 platform is going to launch soon, and will enter India’s 100-cc-equivalent two-wheeler segment.

Oben say that the 100-cc-equivalent motorcycle segment makes up for nearly 30 per cent of India’s two-wheeler market. They have announced that they are working on their second electric motorcycle platform, O100, which will enter this segment. Oben’s first platform was the ARX platform, which powered their Rorr and Rorr EZ electric motorcycles.

Oben have stated that the objective of the O100 platform is to power a new range of affordable motorcycles which are to be priced under one lakh rupees. These motorcycles will be designed and positioned to cater to India’s huge number of commuting individuals. Scalability is also an important element of this new platform, and Oben say that faster product ideations and manufacturing ramp-up will be possible, and that the O100 platform will support various vehicle variants, battery options, and functionality, according to the respective segments that the vehicles spawning from this platform will target. Motorcycles built on Oben’s O100 platform are slated for launch during the second half of 2025.

Madhumita Agrawal, founder and CEO, Oben Electric, stated that they have leveraged their proprietary LFP battery technology, and other critical components including the motor, VCU, and chargers, to build the foundation for a new generation of electric motorcycles, which they expect to aid in the acceleration of EV adoption across both urban and rural parts of India.

WIth expansion across tier-one, two, and three cities underway, Oben aim to cross more than 100 showrooms by the end of the year.

Also read: Ather Energy Partner With Infineon Technologies