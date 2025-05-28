Ather Energy Partner With Infineon Technologies

Ather Energy have partnered with Infineon Technologies in an effort to improve energy efficiency, performance, and reliability across their electric scooters as well as charging systems.

Ather Energy and Infineon Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Seoul, South Korea, to jointly drive innovation in India’s electric vehicle industry. Infineon’s semiconductor solutions based on various different technologies, microcontrollers, and automotive-related sensors, paired with Ather’s light electric vehicle expertise will aim at enabling more efficient, reliable, and economical solutions in electric two-wheelers.

Swapnil Jain, Executive Director and CTO, Ather Energy, stated that at Ather, their focus has always been to get the fundamentals right first, wherein semiconductor innovation becomes critical. He went on to say that Ather’s partnership with Infineon gives them access to advanced technologies that can help them to improve key systems such as charging and safety, as well as reduction in overall system complexity.

Furthermore, Peter Schaefer, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, Automotive, Infineon, recognised that electric two-wheelers are at the heart of the EV transformation in India, one of the fastest-growing global EV markets, due to which, he said, Infineon’s partnership with Ather will enable the next generation of sustainable mobility solutions. He emphasized on how their silicon carbide and gallium nitride technologies will help drive energy-efficient and high-performance electric vehicles.

Also read: Honda CB750 Hornet Launched in India