Honda CB750 Hornet Launched in India

The Honda CB750 Hornet has been launched in India, marking a new addition to Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s (HMSI) premium BigWing line-up. Priced at Rs 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the middleweight streetfighter is now available for bookings, with deliveries set to begin from June 2025.

The Honda CB750 Hornet is powered by a 755-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank, delivering 91.8 hp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features an assist-and-slipper clutch for smoother down-shifts and reduced rider fatigue.

Suspension duties are handled by a Showa SFF-BP USD fork at the front and a monoshock with linkage at the rear. Braking is managed by 296-mm dual front discs and a 240-mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS. The Honda CB750 Hornet rolls on 17-inch cast alloy wheels and is equipped with a five-inch full-colour TFT display. Smartphone connectivity is available via Honda’s RoadSync app, offering turn-by-turn navigation, music control, and call alerts over Bluetooth.

Riders can choose from four ride modes—Sport, Standard, Rain, and User—along with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) that offers three levels of intervention. Additional features include emergency stop signal functionality and an illuminated switchgear setup on the handlebar for easier access to functions.

Design-wise, the Honda CB750 Hornet follows a streetfighter theme with sharp tank shrouds and LED lighting. It is available in two colours: Matte Pearl Glare White and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic.

The motorcycle will be retailed through Honda BigWing and BigWing Topline dealerships. Positioned as a middleweight contender in the street-naked segment, the Honda CB750 Hornet brings a strong mix of performance, electronics, and aggressive styling to the table and we look forward to riding it soon.

