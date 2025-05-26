Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Launched in India

Honda have launched the CB1000 Hornet SP in India at Rs 12.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship streetfighter will be available exclusively through BigWing Topline dealerships in India.

Following the India launch of the Honda Rebel 500 and X-ADV, the CB750 Hornet and CB1000 Hornet SP are the next BigWing products to make their way to our shores, of which the CB1000 Hornet will not be available across all BigWing outlets, but exclusively through BigWing Topline dealerships.

The CB1000 Hornet SP has an aggressive and edgy design, and is available in only one colourway, Matte Ballistic Black Metallic, with tastefully executed gold accents. This litre-class bike is powered by a 999-cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, 16-valve, inline-four, DOHC engine that develops 157.2 hp at 11,000 rpm and 107 Nm at 9,000 rpm. Additionally, the CB1000 Hornet SP gets five riding modes, of which two are user configurable, as well as a three-level traction control system and a bi-directional quick-shifter. The instrument console is a five-inch colour-TFT display which connects with Honda’s RoadSync app for smartphone connectivity, so the rider can access functions such as navigation, call alerts, and music control via bluetooth. Suspension is handled by a Showa SFF-BP USD fork, and an Öhlins TTX36 rear monoshock. Braking is dealt with via 310-mm twin-discs up front and a single 240-mm disc at the rear.

At Rs 12.36 lakh (ex-showroom), Honda have launched the CB1000 Hornet SP at a competitive price. For a point of reference, the Suzuki Katana, another litre-class Japanese motorcycle which has a similar engine output, is priced at Rs 13.6 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the BMW S 1000 R’s ex-showroom price is around Rs 6.64 lakh more than the Honda’s. We can’t wait to get our hands on this motorcycle and see what it’s like to ride, stay tuned to this space.

