Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Launched in India

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 has been launched in India at Rs 3.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The baby Versys is powered by a 296-cc, parallel-twin engine and its pricing places it close to the KTM 390 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is the latest entrant to Kawasaki India’s Versys line-up, adding to the Versys 650 and Versys 1100. The Versys-X 300 develops 40 hp at 11,500 rpm and 25.7 Nm at 10,000 rpm. Suspension duties are handled by a 41-mm telescopic fork with 130 mm travel, and a monoshock with linkage that offers 148 mm of travel.

The Versys-X 300 has a 19-/17-inch wheel configuration for the front and rear respectively, with spoked wheels that require one to run tubes within the tyres. This set-up along with this bike’s 180-mm ground clearance and its rugged aesthetic make its off-roading intentions clear. The Versys-X’s wheel sizes set it apart from its larger siblings because they use 17-inch wheels at either end.

Some components of the Versys-X 300 designed to improve touring ability include a 17-litre fuel tank, a large windshield and a luggage rack. It is available in two colours, Metallic Ocean Blue / Pearl Robotic White and Candy Lime Green / Metallic Flat Spark Black.

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is priced at Rs 3.79 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it significantly more expensive than the Royal Enfield Himalayan (Rs 2.85 lakh ex-showroom), as well as marginally more expensive than the loaded-to-the-gills, top-spec KTM 390 Adventure (3.68 lakh ex-showroom). Both these motorcycles have single-cylinder engines and come with their own pros and cons, and how the twin-cylinder Versys-X 300 stacks up against them in the real world will be made clear once we ride the motorcycle and can pit it against its rivals in a head-to-head comparison test.

