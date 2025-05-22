The Honda Rebel 500 has been launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda Rebel 500 is a bike that’s well known in international motorcycle markets and now it has been launched here in India. The bike has a retro-cruiser design with contemporary features that make this bike unique. Enhancing these looks is the extremely low seat, sitting at only 690 mm above the ground paired with the front-set foot-pegs and the relatively tall handlebars. This makes the rider’s seating position quite a comfortable one and makes the bike accessible to riders of various heights.

The Honda Rebel 500 is powered by a 471-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which produces up to 46.2 hp at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. This powertrain is paired to a six-speed transmission. The Rebel 500 has a bobber type styling which is made more prominent by the Dunlop wrapped 150/80-16 rear and 130/90-16 front wheels. Braking duties are handled by a 296-mm disc at the front and a 240-mm disc at the rear, complemented by dual-channel ABS. In terms of comfort, the bike is equipped with a telescopic fork at the front and Showa dual shock-absorbers at the rear.

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the globally-acclaimed Rebel 500 in India. This much-anticipated cruiser motorcycle has received tremendous response across international markets, and we are confident it will appeal to Indian riders as well. The Rebel 500 is more than just a motorcycle — it’s a statement of style, performance, and freedom. With its distinctive design, punchy performance, and Honda’s trusted engineering, we believe it will resonate strongly with both seasoned and emerging riders across the country.”

The Honda Rebel 500 is available for purchase exclusively at BigWing Topline dealerships in Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Deliveries will begin by the first week of June.

