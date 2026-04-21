350-cc KTM Duke and Adventure Launched

KTM has launched the 349-cc variants of the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure motorcycles.

Story: Salman Bargir

Taking advantage of the 2025 GST policy change, KTM has introduced 349-cc variants of the KTM 390 Duke and KTM 390 Adventure. These new models retain the familiar ‘390’ nomenclature, while the existing 399-cc versions will now be distinguished by suffixes—‘R’ for the Duke and ‘S’, ‘R’ and ‘X’ for the Adventure range.

The motorcycles, powered by a 349-cc engine producing 41.5-hp and 33.5-Nm, otherwise remain identical to their 399-cc siblings in terms of mechanical setup, technology and riding ergonomics.

Benefiting from lower taxation, the new KTM 390 Duke and KTM 390 Adventure are priced significantly lower at ₹2.77 lakh and ₹2.81 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. In comparison, the 399cc-equipped KTM 390 Duke R and KTM 390 Adventure X are priced at ₹3.39 lakh and ₹3.43 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Buyers now have the option to choose a slightly less powerful but more affordable motorcycle that otherwise offers everything the higher-performance variant does.

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