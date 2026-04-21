Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

350-cc KTM Duke and Adventure Launched

by Leave a Comment

KTM has launched the 349-cc variants of the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure motorcycles. 

Story: Salman Bargir

Taking advantage of the 2025 GST policy change, KTM has introduced 349-cc variants of the KTM 390 Duke and KTM 390 Adventure. These new models retain the familiar ‘390’ nomenclature, while the existing 399-cc versions will now be distinguished by suffixes—‘R’ for the Duke and ‘S’, ‘R’ and ‘X’ for the Adventure range. 

The motorcycles, powered by a 349-cc engine producing 41.5-hp and 33.5-Nm, otherwise remain identical to their 399-cc siblings in terms of mechanical setup, technology and riding ergonomics. 

Benefiting from lower taxation, the new KTM 390 Duke and KTM 390 Adventure are priced significantly lower at ₹2.77 lakh and ₹2.81 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. In comparison, the 399cc-equipped KTM 390 Duke R and KTM 390 Adventure X are priced at ₹3.39 lakh and ₹3.43 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Buyers now have the option to choose a slightly less powerful but more affordable motorcycle that otherwise offers everything the higher-performance variant does.

Also Read: 2026 Triumph Speed 400 – First Ride Review

s.bargir@nextgenpublishing.net'

Salman Bargir – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid Launched at ₹76,500

Norton Atlas, Atlas GT Colourways Revealed

Updated Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z7 Hybrid Unveiled Overseas

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *