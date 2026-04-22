KTM 1390 Super Duke RR Track: KTM’s Ultimate Track Weapon

A no-compromise, track-only hypernaked built to dominate the circuit

KTM has taken the idea of a hypernaked motorcycle and pushed it to the absolute extreme with the 1390 Super Duke RR Track, a machine that exists purely for the racetrack. Stripped of all road-legal components and engineered to meet strict FIM racing regulations, this is KTM’s most focused and uncompromising Super Duke yet.

Built by hand in Austria, the RR Track is 23 kg lighter than the standard Super Duke R, thanks to aggressive weight-saving measures including extensive use of carbon-fibre and a minimalist chassis design. Every element has been reworked to prioritise performance, from its MotoGP-derived WP APEX PRO suspension to its lightweight forged magnesium wheels wrapped in Michelin slick tyres.

At its heart lies KTM’s fire-breathing LC8 V-twin engine, producing up to 202 hp with ram-air assistance and 151 Nm of torque. Paired with a full Akrapovič Evolution exhaust system, the RR Track promises explosive acceleration and relentless top-end performance.

The RR Track rides on lightweight 17-inch seven-spoke forged magnesium wheels inspired by KTM’s MotoGP machine, the RC16. These wheels are not just lighter by 1.5 kg compared to the standard bike, they significantly reduce unsprung mass, improving agility, turn-in response, and overall handling precision. Wrapped around them are Michelin Power Performance slick tyres, designed for immediate grip and consistent performance.

One of the biggest highlights is its superbike-spec braking setup. Up front, Brembo GP4 MS monobloc calipers paired with 320-mm T-Drive discs and Corsa Corta master-cylinders deliver immense stopping power and precision. At the rear, a Brembo two-piston caliper ensures balanced braking performance, allowing riders to push deeper into corners with confidence.

Unlike its road-going sibling, electronics have been pared back to essentials, ensuring a pure, unfiltered riding experience.

The result is a brutally focused machine, one that prioritises lap times over comfort, and precision over everything else.