Indian FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica India Launch

The flat-tracker we have been waiting for has finally reached our shores. The FTR 1200 S is priced at Rs 14.99 lakh and the FTR 1200 S Race Replica costs Rs 15.49 lakh; both prices are ex-showroom. Pre-bookings are being accepted at Indian Motorcycle dealerships across the country at Rs 2 lakh. The American cruiser icon has delved into its flat track heritage to mould this amazing piece of machinery. The motorcycle’s action-packed YouTube trailer set temperatures soaring and raised expectations for this stripped-down Indian.

Visually, the FTRs look like they mean business on the street and also seem to be ready for a spot of fun on some surfaces with questionable traction. It better be fun because the motorcycles draw inspiration from the championship-winning FTR 750 race machine. Power comes from a liquid-cooled, 1,203-cc V-Twin that produces twist to the tune of 115 Nm at 6,000 rpm. US websites further reveal that the motorcycle produces 120 PS.

On the electronic side of things, the motorcycles are equipped with a 4.3-inch colour touchscreen console, Bosch stability control, six-axis inertial sensor, and riding modes as well. We will have to wait a while to see one on the road though, maybe as far as April 2019.

Story: Joshua Varghese

