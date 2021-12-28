TVS Apache RR310 BTO Road Test Review – Doubled Zest

The TVS Apache RR310 BTO is the latest update to add to the sporty character of TVS’s flagship motorcycle.

Story: Azaman Chothia

Photography: Apurva Ambep

The “Built to Order (BTO)” platform was recently introduced by TVS. With this initiative, TVS are offering customers the opportunity to purchase a motorcycle that is customized with some very important race-spec parts to further enhance what the TVS Apacher RR310 BTO is capable of. Last year, the bike received a BS6-compliant engine along with a bunch of electronic updates and was a real blast to ride around the track. Let us take a look at what makes this year’s update so special.

The RR310 remains the same in terms of design and styling, but it now sports a combination of colours from TVS’ racing heritage. The blue-white-and-red colour scheme is loud and attracts a lot of attention on the road. The only customization in terms of styling is that riders will be able to choose a racing number of their preference which will be stuck on to the windscreen. There is also the option of black or red rims.

Starting off with one of the minor updates, the exhaust unit has been swept up very slightly and also pushed inwards to allow experienced riders more lean angle. Apart from repositioning the exhaust, TVS have also tweaked how the bike sounds by adding a little more grunt to the exhaust note, keeping in tune with the race-spec update. The change is not all that different, but still noticeable.

The main update to the RR310 this year comes in the form of two kits: Dynamic and Race. With the Dynamic kit, the bike will be equipped with a brass-coated chain as well as a new suspension set-up. The front gets KYB forks that can be adjusted for preload, compression, and rebound. It offers 15 millimetres of preload adjustability and 20 clicks of compression and rebound damping. Meanwhile, the rear monoshock offers 20 clicks of rebound damping and 10 clicks of preload adjustability. Another addition is a wave bite key that doubles as a tool to adjust the front suspension. TVS could have also offered adjustable brake and clutch levers for better reach, considering that they are now available with the smaller Apache models.

The Race kit is the one that offers a more aggressive clip-on handlebar unit where the bars are tapering lower and shorter foot-pegs that have been set higher and slightly towards the rear. This is something that seasoned racers and riders are sure to appreciate. To make full use of these updates, I visited the twisties of Lavasa after a very long time. The riding position is now obviously more aggressive and took some time to adjust to, especially while riding on city streets. Once I reached the start of the hilly zigzag roads, it felt more natural as I spent the day riding there and getting used to it.

The Apache RR310 has always been one of the best handling Indian motorcycles and continues to do so gracefully. It remains planted through a corner, feels nimble, and effortlessly flicks from one side to the other with accuracy. This makes it a really engaging and fun motorcycle to ride and it is also very friendly for new riders. Something that we had said in last year’s review that still deserves a mention here is the set of those Michelin Road 5 tyres that further enhance the cornering capabilities and inspire greater confidence in any situation.

The Dynamic kit is priced at Rs 12,000, while the Race kit will cost you Rs 5,000. If a rider opts for the racing livery, TVS will charge Rs 4,500 and, finally, the painted alloy wheels cost Rs 1,500. Thus, you can get the entire package for an additional Rs 18,000. Not bad for an entire kit that will allow you to directly transport your motorcycle to the racetrack for a super fun track-day.

The 312.2-cc single-cylinder motor retains the four ride modes which were added in the last update: Rain, Urban, Sport, and Track. Each of these modes has been set up with different mappings so as to make the motorcycle easier and more exhilarating to ride, especially out in the city. The Track and Sport modes are mapped to deliver 34 hp at 9,700 rpm and a peak torque of 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm while the Rain and Urban modes are tuned to be more city-friendly, putting out 25.8 hp at 7,600 rpm and a peak torque of 25 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The bike is said to achieve a top speed of 125 km/h in the Rain and Urban modes while it can do around 160 km/h in the Sport and Track modes.

Along with a change in power delivery, each mode also changes how late or early the anti-lock braking system (ABS) kicks in. In the Track mode, the ABS is least obtrusive, while it is most obtrusive in the Rain mode. The motor is not the most tractable one, so to handle low speeds in higher gears better and also offer better fuel efficiency, Rain and Urban modes come into play, especially at low city speeds. In the Track and Sport modes, the bike feels the best when kept in the mid-range. With every passing year since the first-generation model, TVS have been working on improving the engine vibrations. They have not been able to do away with those completely, though, for a bit of vibes are still felt when the bike is revved over the 7,500-rpm mark. Nevertheless, this is not something that bothered me as I was busy enjoying the way the motorcycle handled around the twisties.

The TFT dash is the same vertical rectangular unit as before and provides the rider more than adequate information. It can also be connected to a phone via the SmartXonnect application. A new feature is that it can now store all the important documents and these can be displayed on the screen when required. What I really like is how user-friendly it is to use the switchgear to navigate through the various options. Even the riding modes can be switched on the go by simply pressing a button on the left side of the handlebar and releasing the throttle.

All in all, the RR310 has shown us that TVS have been sincerely researching and constantly developing their flagship offering to better every aspect of it. With this update, they are offering a race-ready package which is a segment-first in our market. This is sure to attract the attention of track-day enthusiasts who are on a budget. The standard bike is priced at Rs 2.60 lakh. With all of the additional track-focused accessories the price goes up to Rs 2.78 lakh. What makes things even more interesting is that TVS have announced that the Race kit is available even for the existing RR310 users and they will also be offering the Dynamic kit. Prices for the existing users will be announced soon.

This customization has enhanced the rideability of the motorcycle and the massive range of adjustability makes it a good proposition for everyday use as well as being a track-day beast for the weekends.