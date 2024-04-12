Bike India

Tiivra Alterego 2.0 Demon Helmet Review

Tiivra, an Indian two-wheeler riding gear and apparel manufacturer, recently launched the Alterego 2.0 helmet. This helmet is very contemporary and conforms to the firm’s theme of designing uber-cool products that appeal to Gen Z (self included).

The Alterego 2.0 helmet is available in six colours, all of them sporting golden yellow as the base shade. With four sizes (small to extra-large) to choose from, this helmet caters to a variety of customers. The shell is made of composite fibre and weighs 1,350 grams (give or take 50 grams), which is impressive considering it is a nascent brand in the helmet market.

This helmet comes with a double D-ring, so a your track-days are taken care of. It also has an aerodynamic spoiler at the rear for smooth sailing through the wind. The Tiivra Alterego 2.0 helmet is priced at Rs 9,950 and can be bought on the firm’s website (www.tiivra.com)

We have had the Tiivra for a few weeks and these are our initial impressions:

Lightweight: Coming in at 1,350 grams, as mentioned earlier, the Tiivra helmet is unbelievably light. No more neck sores and shoulder pain that is for sure.

Wide view: The visor provides a clear view of the road in front of you. Most of what you want to see can be seen with your peripheral vision itself. Unnecessary head turns are easily avoided.

Snug fit: The helmet sits tight on the head and does not shake. It does not feel loose either, with the double D-ring set up, the helmet can be adjusted properly down to millimetre precision.

Stay tuned for a more in-depth review.

Charan Karthik

