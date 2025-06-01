KYT TT-Revo Helmet Review

The KYT TT-Revo is the helmet we would recommend under Rs 10,000.

Simply because we have been using it for a few months now and it has lived up to our expectations of being great value for money. At Rs 8,500, it is priced well because the KYT TT-Revo sits right in between the entry-level Striker and the R2R Pro.

For that kind of money, it is reassuring that the helmet gets ECE 22.06 and ISI certification. KYT claim they have constructed the shell using thermoplastics and that is among the reasons why the weight is around 1,550 g. It is available in S, M and L shell sizes, and is offered with a double D-ring enclosure. We have been using the M size along with the optional dark visor and an extendable spoiler.

In everyday life, the TT-Revo is impressive. It outperforms its peers in almost every regard. The fit is comfortable, both vertical and horizontal field of views through the viewport are excellent, and it is reasonably quiet too. When riding at speeds in excess of 100 km/h, the TT-Revo offers very little resistance to the wind and that translates to lesser levels of strain on the rider’s neck which enhances comfort over long durations. We were also pleased with the optical clarity of both clear and dark visors. One thing that stood out for me is the centrally-located visor lock. This placement feels more natural when I have to open the visor and, in my mind, it also exerts a balanced load on the pivots which should aid progressive wear-and-tear in the long run. Of course, that is a personal preference and only time will reveal how it goes.

Thankfully, we have not done any crash testing with this one yet (nor do we intend to) but the overall experience so far has been positive. At this price, there is very little to fault with the KYT TT-Revo. We look forward to improved levels of fit-and-finish and better quality of materials in the next iteration of this product. Of course, we hope it does not come at the expense of its reasonable pricing.

Rating: 4/5

Also Read: KYT NZ-Race Helmet Review