Tiivra Street Twister Gloves Review

Tiivra sent us a pair of their latest street-focused gloves, here is what we think about them.



Story: Charan Karthik

Photography: Apurva Ambep



A flashy pair of gloves always stands out for us bikers, yes they are for protection but they also have to look cool right? The Tiivra Street Twister possesses exactly that characteristic.

The Street Twister has a design that is definitely one of its plus points, the gloves come with a black ‘Katai’ fabric on top of which there is a yellow graffiti theme running. It has just the right amount of colour and has the Tiivra name printed across in a glossy finish. The design is contemporary and is surely aimed at the modern generation. It gets a PVC knuckle protector that has four slits on them. The finger pockets also have ridges along on top of them to increase abrasion resistance.

The Katai fabric, as Tiivra like to call it, is a quick-dry material. The gloves have fingertips that are touchscreen friendly, and have a Velcro strap that ensured a snug fit on my hands. On the palm side, they come with a grippy rubber material that made sure my hand didn’t slip off while I kept the throttle whacked open. They also get palm sliders that are made of thermoplastic rubber (TPR), one that is aimed at protecting your carpus bone in the unfortunate event of a crash.

The gloves are comfortable, feather-weight, and the fabric is thin, making me forget I was wearing them at times. The fabric used inside the gloves is also soft and has no unwanted stitching or material that juts out, hence elevating comfort. The gloves have a generous stretching property, which made reaching the levers an easy task, reducing stress on the fingers.









The Katai fabric could have been of a higher quality, but it should be kept in mind that the Tiivra Street Twisters are entry-level street-focused gloves. Coming in at Rs 2,950, the gloves are a tad costly for what they offer but they provide a usable mix of breathability and basic protection. If you are willing to sacrifice some breathability, then there are other options to look at such as the Rynox Air GT SP. However, the Street Twister goes up against the Rynox Urban Pro 2 and the Raida Drift gloves and they are both equipped with either fabric and foam or leather and plastic. A competitive price could surely make the Street Twister a value-for-money prospect. They can be bought from their website www.tiivra.com

