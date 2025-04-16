Eurogrip Remora Tyres: Grip and Confidence

TVS Eurogrip Remora Tyres feel like a perfect match for the TVS Ntorq 125. Here is why



Story: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: Kalidas M



A few months ago, we shod our TVS Ntorq 125 with a new set of TVS Eurogrip Remora tyres. Eurogrip market these as ideal for “sports scooters” like the Ntorq 125, although we must say that we didn’t push it to the extreme with aggressive cornering. Instead, we put the new rubber through real-world challenges, using the Ntorq for our daily commutes within the city and usual errands to see how they perform.



After five years on the previous tyres, the difference was immediately noticeable. The Ntorq now feels significantly grippier and more confidence-inspiring through corners. Riding over rumble-strips revealed a cushioned effect, absorbing some amount of shocks smoothly. Braking performance has also improved, with reduced stopping distances, thanks to the high-flexibility polymer compound used in these tyres. We assumed that the grippy tyres may increase friction, resulting in low fuel economy. But we have noticed fewer fuel stops, saving a few extra bucks for future rides.

These all-weather tyres are yet to be tested in heavy rain, but we have ridden through wet patches and puddles. So far, the Ntorq has felt stable, but we’ll wait for a proper downpour to give you the complete picture. These tyres come with an “L” rating, meaning they are designed for speeds of up to 120 km/h. The TVS Ntorq has hit a top speed of 80 km/h over the past few months and the tyres have made it feel planted throughout.



Apart from testing on wet surfaces, we are yet to assess the tyres’ durability. So far, we’ve ridden over 600 kilometres and the wear appears to be on a par with other scooter tyres. We even experienced these tyres with a pillion rider aboard and, barring the ability to carry more speed through the corners, the ride felt surprisingly comfortable.

Overall, the tyres have been impressive, making every ride more enjoyable. Stay tuned for our next update on the TVS Eurogrip Remora tyres.