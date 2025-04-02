Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

The Ultimate Royal Enfield 650-cc Motorcycle Spec Comparo

by Leave a Comment

Royal Enfield now have six 650-cc motorcycles in their line-up and choosing the right one for you can prove to be difficult. The engine is the same in all these bikes but their personalities are vastly different. In this comparison article, we’ve broken down how each of these bikes are different from one another with respect to their specifications.

PowertrainPowerTorque
Continental GT / Interceptor47.4 hp @ 7250 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Super Meteor 65047 hp @ 7250 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm
Shotgun 65047 hp @ 7250 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm 
Interceptor Bear 65047.4 hp @ 7150 rpm56.5 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Classic 65047 hp @ 7250 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm

All of these motorcycles are powered by a 648-cc, twin-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC engine paired to a six-speed gearbox. Since the engines are exactly the same, there is little to no variation in peak power and torque outputs or the rpm they are delivered at. The Bear 650 however does produce 4.2 Nm peak torque more than the others.

DimensionsKerb WeightSeat HeightWheelbaseGround ClearanceFuel tank capacitySeating Capacity
Continental GT / Interceptor214 kg / 218 kg804 mm1398 mm174 mm12.5 litres / 13.7 litresContinental GT: 1 /2
Interceptor: 2
Super Meteor 650241 kg740 mm1500 mm135 mm15.7 litres1 / 2
Shotgun 650240 kg795 mm1465 mm140 mm13.8 litres1 / 2
Interceptor Bear 650216 kg830 mm1460 mm184 mm13.7 litres2
Classic 650243 kg800 mm1475 mm154 mm14.8 litres1 / 2

While all of these bikes weigh over 200 kg, the heaviest one here is the newest entrant to RE’s 650-cc family, the Classic 650. The Bear 650 having been designed with off-road intentions has the maximum ground clearance as well as the tallest seat height. The Super Meteor, being a classic cruiser has the lowest seat height, least ground clearance as well as the longest wheelbase. Interestingly, four out of these six bikes are also available in single-seat configurations. 

Brakes and TyresFront BrakeRear BrakeSwitchable ABSFront TyreRear TyreWheel typeTyre type
Continental GT / Interceptor320-mm disc240-mm discNo100/90-18130/70 R18Alloy / Spoked (Option on both)Tubeless / tube
(Depending on wheel type)
Super Meteor 650320-mm disc300-mm discNo100/90-19150/80 B16AlloyTubeless
Shotgun 650320-mm disc300-mm discNo100/90-18150/70 R17AlloyTubeless
Interceptor Bear 650320-mm disc270-mm discYes100/90-19140/80 R18SpokedTube
Classic 650320-mm disc300-mm discNo100/90-19140/70 R18SpokedTube

The primary differentiating factor here is what wheels are offered. While none of these motorcycles come with spoked wheels compatible with tubeless tyres, the Interceptor and Continental GT do come with the option of either alloy or spoked wheels, which come with tubeless and tubed wheels respectively depending on which one you opt for.

SuspensionFront SuspensionFront Suspension TravelRear SuspensionRear Suspension Travel
Continental GT / Interceptor41-mm telescopic front fork110 mmTwin coil springs with shock-absorbers88 mm
Super Meteor 65043-mm upside-down fork120 mmTwin coil springs with shock-absorbers101 mm
Shotgun 65043-mm upside-down fork120 mmTwin coil springs with shock-absorbers90 mm
Interceptor Bear 65043-mm upside-down fork130 mmTwin coil springs with shock-absorbers115 mm
Classic 65043-mm telescopic fork120 mmTwin coil springs with shock-absorbers90 mm

All of these 650s have twin coil springs with shock-absorbers at the rear and, except for the Classic 650, USD forks at the front. The Classic is the only one here which gets a right-side-up telescopic fork.

PriceContinental GT/InterceptorSuper Meteor 650Shotgun 650Interceptor Bear 650Classic 650
(Starting, ex-showroom)Rs 3.19 lakh/Rs 3.03 lakhRs 3.64 lakhRs 3.73 lakhRs 3.39 lakhRs 3.37 lakh

The Super Meteor 650 has the most expensive base price here at Rs 3.64 lakh (ex-showroom). All of these prices are for the basic colour options of each bike. All Royal Enfields have variants which are largely if not entirely based on colour options. If you opt for more premium colours, the price of the bike starts to climb. The most well-known of RE’s premium colour options is definitely the full chrome Continental GT, which RE call ‘Mr. Clean’ in their variant catalogue.

As is the norm with all spec-comparos, the numbers only tell part of the story and we always insist that you test-ride all the bikes you are considering before making a final decision.

Read more: Honda QC1 Review

d.puranik@nextgenpublishing.net'

Devashish Puranik – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Coryton’s ‘Sustain’ Biofuel Looks Promising
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched
Brabus 1400 R Superbike Coming Soon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap