The Ultimate Royal Enfield 650-cc Motorcycle Spec Comparo













Royal Enfield now have six 650-cc motorcycles in their line-up and choosing the right one for you can prove to be difficult. The engine is the same in all these bikes but their personalities are vastly different. In this comparison article, we’ve broken down how each of these bikes are different from one another with respect to their specifications.

Powertrain Power Torque Continental GT / Interceptor 47.4 hp @ 7250 rpm 52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm Super Meteor 650 47 hp @ 7250 rpm 52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm Shotgun 650 47 hp @ 7250 rpm 52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm Interceptor Bear 650 47.4 hp @ 7150 rpm 56.5 Nm @ 5150 rpm Classic 650 47 hp @ 7250 rpm 52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm

All of these motorcycles are powered by a 648-cc, twin-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC engine paired to a six-speed gearbox. Since the engines are exactly the same, there is little to no variation in peak power and torque outputs or the rpm they are delivered at. The Bear 650 however does produce 4.2 Nm peak torque more than the others.





Dimensions Kerb Weight Seat Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance Fuel tank capacity Seating Capacity Continental GT / Interceptor 214 kg / 218 kg 804 mm 1398 mm 174 mm 12.5 litres / 13.7 litres Continental GT: 1 /2

Interceptor: 2 Super Meteor 650 241 kg 740 mm 1500 mm 135 mm 15.7 litres 1 / 2 Shotgun 650 240 kg 795 mm 1465 mm 140 mm 13.8 litres 1 / 2 Interceptor Bear 650 216 kg 830 mm 1460 mm 184 mm 13.7 litres 2 Classic 650 243 kg 800 mm 1475 mm 154 mm 14.8 litres 1 / 2

While all of these bikes weigh over 200 kg, the heaviest one here is the newest entrant to RE’s 650-cc family, the Classic 650. The Bear 650 having been designed with off-road intentions has the maximum ground clearance as well as the tallest seat height. The Super Meteor, being a classic cruiser has the lowest seat height, least ground clearance as well as the longest wheelbase. Interestingly, four out of these six bikes are also available in single-seat configurations.

Brakes and Tyres Front Brake Rear Brake Switchable ABS Front Tyre Rear Tyre Wheel type Tyre type Continental GT / Interceptor 320-mm disc 240-mm disc No 100/90-18 130/70 R18 Alloy / Spoked (Option on both) Tubeless / tube

(Depending on wheel type) Super Meteor 650 320-mm disc 300-mm disc No 100/90-19 150/80 B16 Alloy Tubeless Shotgun 650 320-mm disc 300-mm disc No 100/90-18 150/70 R17 Alloy Tubeless Interceptor Bear 650 320-mm disc 270-mm disc Yes 100/90-19 140/80 R18 Spoked Tube Classic 650 320-mm disc 300-mm disc No 100/90-19 140/70 R18 Spoked Tube

The primary differentiating factor here is what wheels are offered. While none of these motorcycles come with spoked wheels compatible with tubeless tyres, the Interceptor and Continental GT do come with the option of either alloy or spoked wheels, which come with tubeless and tubed wheels respectively depending on which one you opt for.

Suspension Front Suspension Front Suspension Travel Rear Suspension Rear Suspension Travel Continental GT / Interceptor 41-mm telescopic front fork 110 mm Twin coil springs with shock-absorbers 88 mm Super Meteor 650 43-mm upside-down fork 120 mm Twin coil springs with shock-absorbers 101 mm Shotgun 650 43-mm upside-down fork 120 mm Twin coil springs with shock-absorbers 90 mm Interceptor Bear 650 43-mm upside-down fork 130 mm Twin coil springs with shock-absorbers 115 mm Classic 650 43-mm telescopic fork 120 mm Twin coil springs with shock-absorbers 90 mm

All of these 650s have twin coil springs with shock-absorbers at the rear and, except for the Classic 650, USD forks at the front. The Classic is the only one here which gets a right-side-up telescopic fork.

Price Continental GT/Interceptor Super Meteor 650 Shotgun 650 Interceptor Bear 650 Classic 650 (Starting, ex-showroom) Rs 3.19 lakh/Rs 3.03 lakh Rs 3.64 lakh Rs 3.73 lakh Rs 3.39 lakh Rs 3.37 lakh

The Super Meteor 650 has the most expensive base price here at Rs 3.64 lakh (ex-showroom). All of these prices are for the basic colour options of each bike. All Royal Enfields have variants which are largely if not entirely based on colour options. If you opt for more premium colours, the price of the bike starts to climb. The most well-known of RE’s premium colour options is definitely the full chrome Continental GT, which RE call ‘Mr. Clean’ in their variant catalogue.

As is the norm with all spec-comparos, the numbers only tell part of the story and we always insist that you test-ride all the bikes you are considering before making a final decision.

Read more: Honda QC1 Review